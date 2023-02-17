Foo Fighters Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins on the Late Drummer's Birthday: 'Miss You So Much'

The iconic drummer would have turned 51 on Friday

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders perform at Guitar Center's 27th Annual Drum-Off at Club Nokia on January 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Ashley Beliveau/Getty

The members of the Foo Fighters aren't forgetting a very special date this month.

On Friday, Feb. 17 — what would have been late drummer Taylor Hawkins' 51st birthday — the band posted a simple but heartfelt tribute to their Instagram account honoring their bandmate.

"Miss you so much," the post read, accompanying a black-and-white photo of Hawkins posing with his drum kit.

In just over a month, it will be the first anniversary of Hawkins' death. The drummer died while on tour in Colombia at the age of 50 on March 25, 2022.

The band was set to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic before organizers announced a medical emergency had taken place, and the band would no longer be appearing.

Before Hawkins' death, the Foos were scheduled to perform at the 64th Grammys; the Foo Fighters did not perform, but the awards show staged a tribute to Hawkins instead. In the days following his death, Hawkins' grieving bandmates also announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates.

Along with other acts, the group performed their 1997 classic hit "My Hero" with Hawkins' son Oliver Shane playing drums in memory of the drummer.

The Foos closed out 2022 with a message to social media specifically addressing the loss of their bandmate.

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," it read.

"Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years out fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he did to you," the band noted, adding that the drummer would "be there in spirit" once they hit the road again on tour.

The group recently announced a string of 2023 tour dates, which will kick off May 26 in Boston.

