Foo Fighters Reveal New Drummer Josh Freese: 'Guys, Could We Just Like, I Don't Know, Play a Song'

A new friend has joined Foo Fighters!

The Grammy-winning rock band announced that session drummer Josh Freese will be taking the reins behind the kit, following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

The news was revealed during the opening moments of Sunday's Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts livestream, which was of a studio session recorded at Studio 606, when Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, and Tool's Danny Carey all made funny cameos.

But ultimately, Freese uttered the words "Um, excuse me" and once he was shown on camera, it became clear that he's taken on the gig, according to Variety. It remains unclear if Freese is a permanent member of the group now, or will be filling in for live shows — as the band hits the road this week.

"Guys, could we just like, I don't know, play a song? Or two, something," Freese asked the band, before the group began performing cuts off the upcoming LP But Here We Are.

Freese becoming a permanent member would make him the band's third drummer (not including Grohl), following Hawkins and William Goldsmith, who played on the 1997 LP The Colour and Shape. He joins members Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The band's upcoming 11th album, releasing next month, will mark the first Foo Fighters record since the death of Hawkins last year.

A press release called the LP a "brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year," as well as a "testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family" — and it is set to feature production from Greg Kurstin, who's worked with Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Paul McCartney and more.

Hawkins died while on tour with the group in Colombia on March 25, 2022. In September, the band and the late drummer's family held a star-studded tribute concert, as Foo Fighters performed the 1997 hit "My Hero" with Hawkins' son Oliver Shane on drums. Freese performed with the band during the Hawkins tribute shows.

"Without hesitation, I said, 'Taylor's drums need to be up there, and I want to play on his exact setup," he wrote at the time on Instagram. "'I want THAT energy to be up on THAT stage. I want to sweat all over the same drums he was sweating all over every night...don't change a thing.'"

Months later to wrap 2022, the band shared a statement that acknowledged it will be a "different band" after Hawkins' death. "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the message began.

It continued, "Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music."

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were–and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," the message continued.

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again–and we will soon–he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night," the message ended with a sign-off from the band.