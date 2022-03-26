Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50: 'His Musical Spirit Will Live On'

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band wrote in a statement on Friday

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of legendary rock band Foo Fighters, has died. He was 50.

The group confirmed the loss in a statement shared on their official Twitter account on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the message read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

It continued, "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

His cause of death has not been revealed.

Taylor Hawkins Credit: Martin Philbey/Redferns

The band is currently on tour in South America and played at Lollapalooza Argentina earlier this week.

They were set to perform on Friday at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia. However, at the festival, organizers announced that there had been a medical emergency and the band, who were the headliners, would not be appearing.

"Due to a very serious medical situation, Foo Fighters will not be able to perform tonight and have canceled the remainder of their South American tour," a projected statement above a candle-lit stage at the festival said. "The festival is still on, we have delayed the start of Black Pumas by 20 minutes, and we will soon communicate the schedules for the rest of the night."

Shortly after, the band announced the tragic news on their social media.

The Foo Fighters, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, are also scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards on April 3.

Taylor Hawkins Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Hawkins, a Fort Worth, Texas, native moved to the Southern California area when he was a child. His first big break came as he toured as a drummer for seven-time Grammy-winning artist Alanis Morissette. He officially joined Foo Fighters in 1997, replacing William Goldsmith.

In 2020, he opened up about his favorite memories and projects with the Foo Fighters, placing "Aurora" at the top of the list during an interview with Apple Music's Matt Wilkinson, per NME. The song is featured on the group's 1999 album There Is Nothing Left to Lose, and marks the first project Hawkins ever played on with the band.

"I love that side of [Foo Fighters frontman] Dave [Grohl]," he said. ​"I love it when Dave gets in his almost yacht rock softness in his voice and he double tracks his voice really nice."

Chris Shiflett, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins and Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

"And that was the first drum track that I ever did for the Foo Fighters that I was really, really proud of, because I only played half the drums on the '…Nothing Left To Lose' record, because it was my first time in the studio and I was just… I didn't know how to record."

He added, "Recording drums and playing live are just super different and the mistakes are polarised heavily, once you're under the scrutiny of the microphones. You had to do it right."

Recalling the first moment he ever heard a Foo Fighters song, Hawkins said, "I could also say the first time I heard "This Is A Call" was the first time I heard the Foo Fighters and I wasn't in the band yet."

RELATED VIDEO: Foo Fighters - "My Hero"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was playing with Alanis and we were all in the van, traversing the Foo Fighters, playing all the same clubs as they were."