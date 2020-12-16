Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Covers Drake, Beastie Boys and More Jewish Stars for 'Hanukkah Sessions'

So far, Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have covered songs by Drake, the Beastie Boys, Mountain, Peaches, Bob Dylan and Justine Frischmann in a series of YouTube videos

Happy Hanukkah!

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl is teaming up with producer Greg Kurstin in celebration of Hanukkah, the days-long holiday commemorated by Judish people, which ends on Friday.

Though Grohl does not celebrate himself — last Thursday, he and Kurstin, both 51, announced via Twitter and YouTube that they will share eight covers of songs by Jewish artists as part of their Hanukkah Sessions series.

So far, the dynamic duo has covered hit songs by Drake, the Beastie Boys, Mountain, Peaches, Bob Dylan and Justine Frischmann.

"This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists each night of Hanukkah for you, so we hope you enjoy," the Foo Fighters drummer announced last week.

Grohl and his Jewish mate also shared the news in a Twitter post, writing: "With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah [sic] extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS!"

"So hold on to your tuchuses... we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!!" he tweeted.

Sharing a cover of Drake's hit track "Hotline Bling," the singer's joked to "challah at your boy," referring to the bread eaten during the Jewish sabbath.

"You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian," Grohl tweeted. "He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids, 'If @Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.'"

Fans are excited to hear the music covers. On Twitter, one person wrote, "NO WAAAAY!!! @Drake !?!!?"