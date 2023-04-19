Foo Fighters Announce First New Album Since Death of Taylor Hawkins, Titled 'But Here We Are'

Foo Fighters released the new single "Rescued" on Wednesday, and announced that But Here We Are will be out June 2

Published on April 19, 2023
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters are back.

The rockers announced on Wednesday that their 11th album, titled But Here We Are, will be released in June, marking their first record since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

The band also released the album's first single "Rescued," though it remains unclear who played drums on the track. The album cover is almost entirely white, and features the title written at the bottom in light gray.

A press release calls But Here We Are a "brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year," as well as a "testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family." It is produced by Greg Kurstin, who's worked with Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Paul McCartney and more.

Foo Fighters — comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee — have slowly been easing back into the spotlight following Hawkins' death, and recently announced nine headlining shows in 2023. They'll hit the road on May 24 in New Hampshire, and will play the headlining shows and nearly a dozen festivals through October.

Hawkins died while on tour in Colombia on March 25, 2022. In February, the band paid tribute to the drummer on what would have been his 51st birthday, sharing a black-and-white photo of him with the caption, "Miss you so much."

Foo Fighters But Here We Are Album Artwork
Foo Fighters' But Here We Are.

Before Hawkins' death, the Foos were scheduled to perform at the 64th Grammys; they did not perform, and the awards show instead staged a tribute to Hawkins. In the days following his death, the musician's grieving bandmates also announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates.

In September, Foo Fighters and Hawkins' family put on a star-studded tribute concert for the late drummer. Along with other acts, the group performed their 1997 classic hit "My Hero" with Hawkins' son Oliver Shane on drums.

Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins.

In December, Foo Fighters shared a statement that acknowledged they will be a "different band" after losing Hawkins, but promised that there would still be a future.

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the message began.

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl.

It continued, "Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music."

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were–and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," the message continued.

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again–and we will soon–he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night," the message ended with a sign-off from the band.

