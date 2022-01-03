Folk Singer Arlo Guthrie Marries Longtime Love Marti Ladd: See Their Wedding Photo

Arlo Guthrie first met Marti Ladd in 2001, and their friendship turned into more after he lost his first wife Jackie in 2012

Folk musician Arlo Guthrie has found love again.

The "Alice's Restaurant" singer, 74, tied the knot with longtime love Marti Ladd, 60, on Dec. 8 in a Florida courthouse, nearly 20 years after they first met.

Guthrie, the oldest son of folk singer Woody Guthrie, announced the nuptials in a Facebook post, sharing a photo of him and Ladd on their wedding day.

Due to COVID restrictions, the couple were unable to share their ceremony with guests, but celebrated outside afterward with Ladd's family, who tossed birdseed in lieu of rice at the happy couple, according to the Berkshire Eagle.

Shortly after the ceremony, they laughed off a mishap in which they had to call the police after a driver sideswiped their car.

"Local police were dispatched to find the newlyweds in full wedding regalia, waiting on the curb, eating slices of pizza," Ladd told the Eagle.

Guthrie and Ladd first met in 2001, when he checked into her upstate New York inn and she sparked a friendship by offering him a Guinness, The New York Times reported.

"We kept in touch through instant messenger, before there was texting," she told the newspaper. "We would talk about spirituality, philosophy, the trials and tribulations of our respective careers."

Over the years, Guthrie and his wife Jackie would stay at the inn whenever they were in town, and Ladd would welcome them with cheese blintzes made from Guthrie's grandmother's recipe, according to the Times.

After Jackie died of liver cancer in 2012 after 46 years of marriage, Guthrie said he felt as though "there was a hole in my heart," and struggled to find time to mourn due to his busy touring schedule.

It was then that Ladd stepped in to help her friend, and by 2013, their friendship had turned into something more.

"That part of me started to come alive again. I wasn't looking for it. I wasn't asking for it," Guthrie told the Times. "It just happened, because of Marti."

Guthrie officially retired in October 2020 following a series of strokes, and he and Ladd headed to his farm in Massachusetts to wait out the pandemic. After Ladd suffered a stroke this past October, Guthrie told the Times that he quickly realized just how fragile life can be.

"When you find somebody who is your friend, who brings you comfort and makes you smile, those become important things," he said.

He popped the question later that month, and in November, wrote on Facebook that they celebrated Thanksgiving on their own.

Arlo Guthrie Arlo Guthrie | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

"It's not every year I get married," he wrote. "So this year instead of getting together with large groups of family and friends, my bride-to-be and I are going to celebrate Thanksgiving alone at a candlelight dinner to be thankful for each other."

This is the second marriage for both. Guthrie and Jackie shared four children, while Ladd has a son with her ex-husband, according to the Times.