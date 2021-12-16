J Balvin, Natti Natasha, Don Omar Pay Tribute to Producer Flow La Movie Following Fatal Jet Crash

Nine people died in Wednesday's crash including Flow's longtime partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia and his 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez

Reggaeton stars are paying tribute to Flow La Movie, the record producer who died on Wednesday following a fatal jet crash in the Dominican Republic that killed nine passengers.

Following the news of his passing, some of the biggest names in reggaeton paid tribute to the beloved record producer — responsible for hits such as "Te Boté" — on social media.

J Balvin, who worked with the 36-year-old producer (né José Angel Hernandez) earlier this year on the smash hit "AM Remix" was quick to express his admiration for his "good vibes."

"José Ángel THANK YOU FOR YOUR GOOD VIBES ALWAYS!! Rest in peace," he wrote in the Instagram post. On Thursday morning, he tweeted, "Rest in peace. Thank you for so much."

Natti Natasha and her fiancé Raphy Pina, who is also a record producer, expressed their feelings on social media following the tragic incident.

"What a great pain dear God," Pina, 43, wrote . "A warrior, his family and crew lost their lives on a flight! Condolences to all of his loves ones. Horrible event! RIP! How bad."

Don Omar, who worked with Flow on recent releases like "Se Menea," expressed his gratitude for Flow who he worked so closely with.

"Your loss and your family's is sad. Thank you for the opportunity to collaborate. Fly high, we'll see each other late," he wrote.

Artist Guaynaa expressed his sadness for the number of deaths this month, following the death of Latinx heroes Carmen Salinas and Vicente Fernández.

"God, protect us. Flow La Move, rest in peace with your wife and your children," he wrote, before referencing some of Flow's signed artists Nio Garcia and Casper Mágico. "We're praying for you, there are so many of us that love and respect you. We're here for you!"

Flow was among nine people who died in the jet crash including his partner of seven years, Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, 31, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez, the aircraft's manifest confirmed.

The other passengers, also all U.S. nationals, have been identified as his daughters Kellyan Hernández Pena, 21, and Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, 18, along with another teenaged, aged 13, whose relationship to the couple has not been publicly confirmed. Also killed was Veronica Estrella, 26, who was identified as a crew member on the manifest but as a passenger by the plane's operator.

Crew members, Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, 47, and Emilio Herrera, 32, both Dominican residents, also perished in the crash, the aviation company Helidosa confirmed in a statement on social media.

According to flight records obtained by PEOPLE, the Florida-bound Gulfstream IV jet took off from Isabela International Airport but not long after, attempted to make an emergency landing, crashing at the nearby Las Americas International Airport.

Flow was responsible for a number of hits including "Te Boté" featuring Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam and Ozuna. The song topped Billboard's Hot Latin Songs for 14 weeks following its 2018 release.