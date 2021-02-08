Florida Mayor Slams 50 Cent for Super Bowl Party: 'This Isn't How We Should Be Celebrating'

Mayor Rick Kriseman shared his reaction about 50 Cent's party during Super Bowl weekend.

On Saturday, the St. Petersburg politician slammed the rapper for performing at a crowded Super Bowl LV party in a hangar at Albert Whitted Airport on Friday night.

"This isn't how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl. It's not safe or smart. It's stupid. We're going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent[s]," Kriseman said on Twitter, sharing a TMZ report that featured photos of 50 Cent's event, where no one appeared to be wearing a mask despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office told the Tampa Bay Times that city officials are investigating the party. Further information will be released next week.

A rep for 50 Cent did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The event was supposed to be limited capacity with masks required, according to TMZ. However, photos from the event showed that was not the case.

Steve Aoki headlined a well-attended Friday night pool party at the WTR Pool & Grill at The Godfrey Hotel.

Other artists, including Diplo, French Montana and Migos, also performed at Super Bowl celebrations, despite many warnings from health officials against the gatherings.

50 Cent said he is also scheduled to host a Super Bowl LV watch party on Sunday at the Rox rooftop bar, according to his Instagram account.

Back in June, Kriseman issued an executive order mandating masks in the city, requiring residents to wear face coverings when in any room, space, common area or other indoor location in St. Petersburg, ABC reported.

Many health and government officials have also warned Americans to refrain from celebrating the Super Bowl amid the pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci called these gatherings potential "mini super spreader" events.

"Enjoy the Super Bowl, but don't do it with a large crowd of people in your house in a place when it's cold and you don't have good ventilation," Fauci said, according to Politico. "It's a perfect setup to have a mini super spreader event in your own house. Don't do that for now. There will be other Super Bowls."

The CDC also released ideas for "safer ways to enjoy the Super Bowl." Ideally, they said, all parties would be virtual events, with people decorating with their favorite team colors and making appetizers or snacks for just the people in your household. To involve friends, the CDC suggests sharing recipes and starting text groups to "chat about the game while watching."

And though the CDC considers attending games in-person to be high-risk, there will be fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.

Only a small number of tickets were available — there will be 22,000 fans, about 33 percent of the stadium's capacity, and 7,500 of them will be vaccinated health care workers — but the CDC said that "attending large gatherings like the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19."