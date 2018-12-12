Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris to Perform Live on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

The new year will kick off with even more stellar entertainment!

Grammy nominees Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris will perform live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. The duo, consisting of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, and “The Middle” singer Morris will take the stage during the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans to entertain locals and tourists ahead of the annual Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Actress Lucy Hale will return to host the 3rd annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans, while Imagine Dragons and Walk the Moon will also perform.

As for the West Coast portion of the show, Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown will team up for a collaboration, and Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Foster the People, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Charlie Puth, Macklemore, Camila Cabello, Halsey and more will also take the stage for the show hosted by Ciara (who will also perform) out of Los Angeles.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Ends Vegas Residency with Live Performance on New Year’s Eve

Seacrest, himself, will host the New York City-based portion of the celebration, while Jenny McCarthy is set to act as his co-host stationed in Times Square, where the iconic sparkling Waterford Crystal New Years ball will begin its minute-long decent when the clock strikes 11:59 p.m. Airing just after midnight, Post Malone will perform from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn — the first television performance of the New Year.

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Talks New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Girlfriend Shayna Doesn’t Mind Sharing Him on the Holiday

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019 will air on Dec. 31 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.