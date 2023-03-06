Florence Welch Teases Cover of No Doubt's 'Just a Girl' for 'Yellowjackets' Season 2

"So happy I got picked for the team this year," wrote Florence Welch on Twitter, teasing her cover of No Doubt's "Just a Girl" ahead of the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere

Published on March 6, 2023 09:01 PM
https://twitter.com/florencemachine/status/1632779710378672129 So happy I got picked for the team this year 🩸 @yellowjackets96
Photo: florence welch/Twitter

Yellowjackets has a new team member for season 2.

Florence Welch, the frontwoman of Florence + the Machine, teased the band's cover of No Doubt's "Just a Girl" in a video she shared Monday on social media, tagging the Showtime series ahead of this month's season 2 premiere.

"So happy I got picked for the team this year," wrote Welch, 36, with the video, which featured a taste of the track.

In the clip, Welch sifts through a rack of pastel lace garments before stopping at a blue and yellow letterman jacket with the Yellowjackets logo across the back, draping it over her shoulders.

"We make one hell of a team," the show's Instagram profile commented on her post.

Released as part of No Doubt's third studio album Tragic Kingdom in 1995, the song was a rally cry for '90s women frustrated at how they were treated differently because of their gender.

Yellowjackets looks at just what girls are capable of as it follows a high school girls' soccer team from New Jersey as they brave the brutal Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes on the way to a tournament in 1996.

Meanwhile, their modern-day adult counterparts attempt to protect their secret about what happened during the 19 months they were stranded.

After the first teaser dropped for season 2 in January, the cast celebrated wrapping the new batch of episodes last month.

"Other than my siblings, I have never felt this level of pride and respect and adoration for a group of people," wrote Melanie Lynskey as the show's '90s cast finished filming. "I can't believe their talent and their hearts."

Lynskey returns for season 2 alongside costars Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liv Hewson, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton and Steven Krueger, as well as new faces Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell and Elijah Wood.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets premieres Friday, March 24 on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers, before it airs Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

