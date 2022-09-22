Florence Welch Receives a Fake 'Bloody Severed Hand' Onstage, Jokes That She'll 'Eat This Later'

Florence + the Machine is currently on the North American leg of the Dance Fever Tour, in support of their fifth studio album

By
Published on September 22, 2022 02:25 PM
Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Florence Welch. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Florence Welch was lent a hand by a fan at her show!

During one of Florence + the Machine's two concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City last week, the 36-year-old frontwoman received an unusual gift from a fan: a fake severed hand.

On Tuesday, she shared a video clip of the moment to her TikTok account — where she thanked her fans for the "beautiful gift."

"It's a beautiful bloody severed hand," Welch said in the video, before joking: "How did you know?"

She then joked she would "eat this later," leaving the fake hand behind her as she skipped back toward the microphone.

The "Dog Days Are Over" band is currently on the North American leg of their Dance Fever world tour, with stops left in Orlando, Austin, Miami, Los Angeles and more cities. In May, the band released their fifth studio album Dance Fever.

In July, Welch opened up to Munroe Bergdorf on the model's Spotify Original podcast The Way We Are about realizing alcohol consumption was a problem for her around the release of 2011's Ceremonials album and choosing to stop drinking.

"In terms of navigating being in the public eye, I think sobriety is the best thing I ever did," the English singer-songwriter said on the podcast.

"It took me a long time to come to terms with the fact that I had a problem with drinking because I was one of those drinkers where [it was all or nothing]," Welch told Bergdorf. "If I enjoy my drinking, I can't control it and if I control my drinking, I don't enjoy it. That was a real wake-up call for me."

"During the Lungs era it was fine to be a chaotic mess, 'cause that's what that was," said the musician of the band's 2009 debut album, which featured singles including "Dog Days Are Over" and "Cosmic Love."

In September, Welch spoke to USA Today about her must-haves on tour, only a few days before it was set to kick off.

"I have to bring stuff to decorate every dressing room. Over the years, I've collected a lot of old piano shawls from various vintage stores and bring my own embroidered bedspreads," she told the outlet. "That really helps. No matter what hotel room I'm in, no matter what bus I'm in, I have things I can dress a room in."

