Florence Welch Postpones U.K. Tour After Breaking Foot: 'I'm in Pain'

"I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favorite show we have ever put on," the singer wrote on Instagram Saturday announcing the news

Published on November 19, 2022 01:00 PM
Florence Welch
Florence Welch . Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Florence Welch is postponing her band's U.K. tour for health-related reasons.

On Saturday, the frontwoman of Florence + the Machine announced she had to postpone the Dance Fever tour after suffering from an injury.

"I'm so sorry to say that after an X-ray, it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night. 🩰," she began the Instagram post alongside a picture of a stage floor with drops of blood after kicking off her tour at the O2 Arena in London on Friday.

Noting that it is not in her "nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour," Welch, 36, added, "but I'm in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage. 🩸Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year, and we will let you know as soon as possible."

She continued, "I'm heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favorite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. 🩸"

"I love you so much, and I'm so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can't wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms. X x," she concluded.

The "Dog Days Are Over" band has been on a world tour after releasing its fifth studio album Dance Fever and was slated to continue with the U.K. and Ireland tour this month.

In July, the English singer-songwriter opened up to Munroe Bergdorf on the Spotify podcast The Way We Are about realizing alcohol was a problem for her around the release of 2011's Ceremonials album and her decision to stop drinking.

"In terms of navigating being in the public eye, I think sobriety is the best thing I ever did," she said on the podcast.

"It took me a long time to come to terms with the fact that I had a problem with drinking because I was one of those drinkers where [it was all or nothing]," Welch told Bergdorf at the time. "If I enjoy my drinking, I can't control it and if I control my drinking, I don't enjoy it. That was a real wake-up call for me."

