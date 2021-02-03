"The desire to disassociate is so strong. But please don't give up," the singer wrote

Florence and the Machine's Florence Welch Marks 7 Years of Sobriety: 'My Love' to Anyone Struggling

Florence Welch is feeling proud after reaching lucky number seven in her sobriety.

"I am 7 years sober today. I send my love and support to anyone who is struggling," the Florence + the Machine frontwoman wrote in her first Instagram post of 2021 on Tuesday, before explaining that she sympathizes with those who may be on their own journey back to health.

"If you are feeling shaky around ED issues, drugs or alcohol, I completely understand," added the star, 34. "The desire to disassociate is so strong. But please don't give up. We are going to need you on the other side.♥️ x X"

In 2019, the "Dog Days Are Over" hitmaker got candid about her battle with substance abuse.

"I got sober when I was 27, a few months after my birthday party, where my mother made a speech — a plea, really — to my friends to try to keep me alive and out of the notorious '27 club,'" Welch wrote in a personal essay for British Vogue.

The "27 club" is a list of famous people who lost their lives due to substance abuse when they were just 27 years old, including the late Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain and Janis Joplin.

"I wasn't very fussed about whether I came back alive," Welch recalled as she detailed her struggles with addiction and eating disorders.

"I don't know if it was owing to societal pressure, or a genetic predisposition to perfectionism and anxiety (eating disorders and addiction are rife in my family), but somewhere along the line I had learned that I was wrong, that I was not good enough, not smart enough, not thin enough," she continued. "I was so angry with myself all the time. How that happened, I don't know — I am still trying to understand what makes young women go to war with themselves. But the judgment choir never stopped singing."

The songstress has found healthier ways to cope with life's challenges when the going gets tough. "It still sings now, though not as loudly or as often, and when it does I try not to self-medicate with straight vodka or starvation," she wrote.

Welch concluded, "Too many talented people have died, and the world feels too fragile to be swigging champagne and flicking the finger at it."