The True Story Behind Stevie Nicks' Heartbreaking Fleetwood Mac Song 'Landslide'

Stevie Nicks' hit "Landslide" continues to resonate with listeners since its release in 1975.

The Fleetwood Mac songstress, who celebrates her 75th birthday on May 26, has already established a legacy rooted in her captivating songwriting, both as a soloist and band member of Fleetwood Mac.

Among her many iconic songs, the 1975 hit "Landslide" — which was first featured on the band's self-titled album Fleetwood Mac that same year — is considered the be one of Nicks' most significant releases of all time.

Nicks' 1975 version of "Landslide" topped numerous charts, including Billboard's Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary's Top 10. In 2021, it was listed at No. 163 on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Songs of All Time."

Between the Smashing Pumpkins' cover of "Landslide" in 1994 and the Dixie Chicks' chart-topping country rendition in 2002, the song has touched a wide range of musicians in a diverse array of genres.

While Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac as a vocalist in the '70s, her impact on the music scene has impacted a generation of modern hit-makers in the years that followed. Miley Cyrus notably performed a cover of "Landslide" at the MusiCares Person of the Year to honor Nicks and Fleetwood Mac in 2018 and several artists have expressed their admiration for the legendary singer in the years that followed, including Harry Styles, Haim, Taylor Swift.

Read on to learn about the true story behind "Landslide."

Who wrote Fleetwood Mac's song 'Landslide'?

Though "Landslide" was originally released on Fleetwood Mac's self-titled album in 1975, Nicks is the only credited songwriter on the track. Bandmate and Nicks' then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham, however, provided some overdubs and a solo on the studio version — but aside from that, the song is completely Nicks' own.

When was Fleetwood Mac's song 'Landslide' written?

Prior to joining Fleetwood Mac — which then only consisted of Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and John McVie — in 1975, Nicks began her music career with then-boyfriend Buckingham as a folk-rock duo.

In 1973, the pair signed a record deal with Polydor Records. They released their eponymous debut album, Buckingham Nicks, in 1973. However, the project was not a commercial success and the two were dropped from the label.

Coming off a record that saw little sales, Nicks picked up several jobs but continued to make music and write songs. Meanwhile, Buckingham was invited to play guitar on tour with the Everly Brothers.

It wasn't until Fleetwood Mac's drummer and co-founder, Fleetwood, was searching for a vocalist-guitarist replacement that he approached Buckingham to join his rock band. Upon joining the band officially, Buckingham made it clear that he and Nicks were a package deal.

In 1975, Fleetwood Mac released Nicks' "Landslide" featured on their second self-titled album (the first with Nicks and Buckingham as part of the band) — that in part contributed to Fleetwood Mac becoming one of the band's greatest albums of all time.

What is Fleetwood Mac's song 'Landslide' about?

In 1973, Nicks traveled with Buckingham to Aspen, Colorado for a stop on the Everly Brothers' tour. Amid her feelings of frustration professionally and her slowly deteriorating relationship with Buckingham, "Landslide" was composed.

The song begins: "I took my love, I took it down / I climbed a mountain and I turned around."

Nicks told the New York Times that she wrote "Landslide" in 1973 when she was 27 years old. "I did already feel old in a lot of ways," Nicks told the outlet. "I'd been working as a waitress and a cleaning lady for years. I was tired."

Nicks — who has said she wrote the song in approximately five minutes while looking out her snowy window at the Aspen mountains — wrote, "And I saw my reflection in the snow-covered hills / Til the landslide brought me down."

The lyrics continue to explore Nicks' thoughts during that uncertain time of her career, in addition to her relationship with Buckingham. She compared the risks of an avalanche in the mountains to her own image and her current challenges.

"And I saw my reflection in the snow-covered hills / 'Til the landslide brought me down," the lyrics in the song's chorus read.

