Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Cause of Death Revealed as Stroke and Metastasized Cancer: Report

The singer-songwriter and keyboardist died on Nov. 30 at age 79 "following a short illness," her family said at the time

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 3, 2023 06:15 PM
Christine McVie. Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty

The cause of death for Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has been revealed.

The singer-songwriter and keyboardist died of a stroke, with a secondary cause of death listed as cancer, according to her death certificate, which was obtained by The Blast.

McVie, who died at age 79 on Nov. 30, suffered an ischemic stroke, which occurs when a vessel supplying blood to the brain is obstructed, according to the American Stroke Association.

She also reportedly had been diagnosed with "metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin," meaning that cancer cells were found in her body, but had spread there from a different, unknown place, per the National Cancer Institute.

A spokesperson for the band had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

McVie's family announced her death on social media, writing at the time that she died at the hospital "following a short illness," surrounded by her family.

RELATED VIDEO: Mick Fleetwood Calls Grammy Tribute to Christine McVie a "Powerful Moment"

"On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death," the statement read. "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

Fleetwood Mac, with whom the "Everywhere" singer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, also paid tribute to the star, writing there were "no words to describe our sadness" following her death.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the rockers wrote in a social media statement. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Her former bandmates —ex-husband John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood — also paid tribute individually at a Celebration of Life event in Malibu in January.

Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac seen onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City
Fleetwood Mac in 2018. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Days later, Fleetwood shared a copy of the remarks he gave at the event along with a recent photo of him and McVie on an airplane.

"When we first learned that we might be losing Christine, there was an immediate coming together of everything in the band and the Fleetwood Mac family with the hope and possibility that we would not lose Chris," he said. "And NOW since the loss of Christine, we all are still trying to come to terms with the fact she has really flown away."

Fleetwood said he'd recently reflected to John McVie that the pain came in "the enormity of it all—the enormity of our loss, the enormity of her passion, the enormity of her talents and her unbreakable sense of grace in the way she handled life's challenges."

The late musician was honored at the Grammy Awards in February with a special performance by Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt, who teamed up to sing her 1977 Rumours classic "Songbird."

