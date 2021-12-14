"Thank God he survived and is okay," a rep for Flav tells PEOPLE

Flavor Flav 'Emotionally Shaken Up' After Nearly Being Killed By Boulder, Says Rep

Rapper Flavor Flav faced an unexpected, traumatic experience while driving on Tuesday.

Flav was on the road from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Tuesday when rain caused a boulder to fall down a cliffside and land on the side of his car, TMZ reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for the 62-year-old rapper (born William Drayton Jr.) tells PEOPLE, "Thank God he survived and is okay, although a bit emotionally shaken up."

The cliffside was in La Tuna Canyon, and once the boulder hit the side of his car, Flav briefly lost control, but was then able to safely get to the other side of the road.

Flavor Flav Nearly Killed by Boulder Flavor Flav's Car

RELATED: Flavor Flav Arrested for Domestic Battery in Las Vegas Weeks Before Marking Year of Sobriety

The impact from the boulder left damage on his car, so his team called AAA since his car was totaled, Flav's rep said.

According to TMZ, another driver saw the whole thing happen and pulled over to make sure the rapper was okay. If he had been driving just a few feet in a different direction, the incident may have killed him, per his rep.

The incident comes months after the rapper was arrested over a domestic violence dispute in Las Vegas.

At the time, he was arrested by the Henderson Police Department on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge regarding a dispute the night before, HPD confirmed with PEOPLE.

Flavor Flav Nearly Killed by Boulder Flavor Flav's Car

The Public Enemy musician allegedly grabbed the woman, poked his finger in her nose and face, grabbed her and threw her to the ground. He also allegedly grabbed a phone out of her hand, according to the city attorney.

Meanwhile, Billboard reported that the alleged victim was someone the rapper was dating and that they share a child. Their son split up the fight before his mother lunged at Flav, per a police report obtained by the magazine. Officers also reported a cut on the woman's face.

His attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld provided a statement to PEOPLE about the incident, writing, "In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story, and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media."