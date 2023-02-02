'Flashdance' Singer Irene Cara Died of Hypertension, High Cholesterol: Report

Irene Cara died at her home in Largo, Florida on Nov. 25 at age 63

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 2, 2023 06:55 PM
Los Angeles - CIRCA 1986 Singer Irene Cara poses for a portrait circa 1986 in Los Angeles Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)
Irene Cara. Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty

The cause of death for "Fame" and "Flashdance" singer Irene Cara has been revealed.

The star, 63, died of hypertension and high cholesterol, with her official cause of death listed as arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to TMZ.

An official report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner — who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment — also noted that Cara was diabetic.

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning singer died on Nov. 25 at her home in Largo, Florida.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on social media. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home."

(Original Caption) Winner of the Academy Award for the Best Song in a Movie, the writers of "Flashdance... What a Feeling," pose with presenters after the ceremony. From left to right are: Actress Jennifer Beals, songwriter Irene Cara, songwriter Keith Forsey, and actor Mathew Broderick.
Jennifer Beals and Irene Cara. Bettmann Archive

"Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief," Moose added. "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films."

Cara first broke through in the 1980 musical Fame, where she sang the title track and starred as Coco Hernandez. The performance earned her Grammy Award nominations for best new artist and best female pop vocal performance.

Three years later, she co-wrote and sang the No. 1 smash hit "Flashdance… What a Feeling" for the 1983 blockbuster of the same name, starring Jennifer Beals and Michael Nouri.

The track earned Cara two Grammy Awards, as well as an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

She released her final album, Irene Cara Presents Hot Caramel, in 2011.

