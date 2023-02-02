'Flashdance' Singer Irene Cara Died of Hypertension, High Cholesterol: Report

The cause of death for "Fame" and "Flashdance" singer Irene Cara has been revealed.

The star, 63, died of hypertension and high cholesterol, with her official cause of death listed as arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to TMZ.

An official report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner — who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment — also noted that Cara was diabetic.

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning singer died on Nov. 25 at her home in Largo, Florida.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on social media. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home."

Jennifer Beals and Irene Cara. Bettmann Archive

"Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief," Moose added. "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films."

Cara first broke through in the 1980 musical Fame, where she sang the title track and starred as Coco Hernandez. The performance earned her Grammy Award nominations for best new artist and best female pop vocal performance.

Three years later, she co-wrote and sang the No. 1 smash hit "Flashdance… What a Feeling" for the 1983 blockbuster of the same name, starring Jennifer Beals and Michael Nouri.

The track earned Cara two Grammy Awards, as well as an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

She released her final album, Irene Cara Presents Hot Caramel, in 2011.