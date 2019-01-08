Wayne Coyne and Katy Weaver are man and wife!

The Flaming Lips frontman and his longtime girlfriend said ‘I do’ during a beautiful (yet unique!) ceremony on the rooftop of Plenty Mercantile in downtown Oklahoma City on Saturday.

“Yesssss!!!! This past Saturday Miss Katy @katyweaver and I were married in a glorious rooftop ceremony on the roof at @plentymercantile in downtown OKC!!!,” Coyne wrote on an Instagram photo of the ceremony. “Sorry for not posting about it (the wedding) but we were very very busy getting it all together and visiting with Freinds and family that had come from far away.. so.. We ( Katy n Me with baby boy on the way !!) enter into this new year as a new family!!!”

Coyne and Weaver exchanged their vows inside the Flaming Lips’ infamous giant plastic bubble that is used to crowd surf atop audiences during their concerts.

Coyne’s longtime pal and collaborator Miley Cyrus also joined in to share the couple’s special day, photographed by Katie Lane. She recently celebrated a union of her own when she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth on Dec. 23 at her home outside of Nashville.

The rockstar, 57, who looked dapper as ever in a Paul Smith suit and shiny gold shoes, also shared a photo of Weaver in her Lurelly 3D floral gown and matching headband. In the caption, he referred to her as the “most beautiful bride ever” with heart and trident emojis.

In November, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together when Coyne posted a photo to Instagram of Weaver holding a positive pregnancy test.

“This is the first moment we found out we are having a baby… ha!!! Here we go!!!!!” he captioned the photo.