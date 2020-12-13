FKA Twigs Supports Sia After She Claims Shia LaBeouf 'Conned' Her into 'Adulterous Relationship'

"This reinforces why I had to publicly share my experience," FKA twigs said

FKA twigs is lending her support to Sia.

On Sunday, the singer, 32, tweeted messages to Sia, 44, after the "Chandelier" hitmaker alleged actor Shia LaBeouf of being a "pathological liar" and accused him of "conning" her "into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single."

Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, responded to Sia's tweets, writing: "I'm sorry @Sia this reinforces why I had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other <3."

In a separate tweet, she added, "love you back @Sia you're an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity <3."

Sia did not provide further details of her allegation against LaBeouf.

Reps for both Sia and LaBeouf did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Barnett and LaBeouf, 34, started dating after she was cast in his film Honey Boy in 2018. She decided to leave him in spring 2019 with the help of a therapist after being together for more than a year.

Barnett filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf on Dec. 11 and alleged that he sexually and physically assaulted her, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," she said in an interview with The New York Times, going on to say that she didn't go to police at first to not harm his career and because she "thought her account would not be taken seriously."

LaBeouf addressed the allegations in several emails to the Times and said he was in no position "to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel."

"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years," he wrote to the newspaper. "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

In a different email, however, LaBeouf said that "many" of the allegations were not true but explained he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."

"We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment," the singer's attorney Bryan Freedman previously told PEOPLE. "Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him."