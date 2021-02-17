FKA Twigs sits down with CBS This Morning's Gayle King for an exclusive interview about the alleged abuse, airing in full on Thursday

FKA Twigs Details How 'Signs' of Alleged Abuse from Shia LaBeouf Were 'There from the Beginning'

FKA twigs is opening up further about the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend and Honey Boy costar, Shia LaBeouf.

In a preview of her sit-down with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, airing in full on Thursday, the 33-year-old "Pendulum" singer (born Tahliah Debrett Barnett) alleged that LaBeouf "would often just start having an argument with me in the middle of the night, start accusing me of doing all sorts of things, planning to leave him in my head."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He'd wake me up, tell me I was disgusting, that I was vile," Barnett said. (LaBeouf, 34, has denied all abuse allegations from Barnett.)

While none of his claims about her intentions "were ever true," the British singer added, she "would really doubt" herself — "especially when I'd wake up and he'd be like, 'You were lying there with your eyes open, planning to leave me.' And I'd be like, 'I literally was asleep.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Barnett, LaBeouf would "only want me to sleep naked because he said if I didn't then I was keeping myself from him."

"It's a tactic that a lot of abusers use," the "Cellophane" singer continued. "It's just this constant availability, and everything centered around them. That's why I wanted to come out and talk about this — because the signs really are there from the beginning."

Barnett told King, 66, that while "there wasn't one set moment" when she realized there was a big issue with LaBeouf's behavior toward her, the symptoms were "very subtle" at first.

"That's the thing about domestic abuse, domestic violence — it's a real gradual step-by-step process to get somebody to a place where they lose themselves so much that they accept or feel like they deserve to be treated in that way," she said. "It's not one thing; it's loads of tiny little things that get sewn together into a nightmare."

Image zoom FKA Twigs (L), Shia LaBeouf | Credit: Getty Images (2)

RELATED VIDEO: FKA Twigs Sues Ex-Boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for "Relentless" Sexual, Physical and Emotional Abuse

Last week, LaBeouf denied every one of Barnett's claims from a lawsuit she filed in December, which included that he allegedly sexually and physically assaulted and battered her, as well as knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

In a response to her suit filed last week and obtained by PEOPLE, the former Even Stevens actor's legal team stated that he "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]'s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever."

LaBeouf's lawyers also denied that Barnett suffered any damages or injuries from LaBeouf and asserted that her sexual-battery claims should be dismissed because "none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual."

The actor further is asking for judgment to be entered in his favor, and for Barnett to be ordered to pay for his legal costs and "further relief as the Court may deem just and proper."