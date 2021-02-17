FKA Twigs on Surviving Alleged Abusive Relationship with Shia LaBeouf: 'Miracle I Came Out Alive'

The singer opens up to Elle magazine about moving forward after her relationship with Shia LaBeouf

FKA twigs is speaking out about moving on from her allegedly abusive relationship with Shia LaBeouf.

After filing a lawsuit in December against ex-boyfriend and Honey Boy costar LaBeouf accusing him of "relentless abuse," the 33-year-old "Cellophane" singer opened up to Elle for the magazine's March 2021 cover story, saying she feels "lucky" to have survived the relationship. (LaBeouf has denied the claims.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's a miracle I came out alive," said the British singer, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, adding, "I think it's luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, '[It is] a testament to my strong character,' or 'It's the way my mother raised me.' It's none of that. It's pure luck that I'm not in that situation anymore."

Barnett said recovering from their relationship has "been the hardest thing I've ever tried to do." However, she discussed how she's moving forward.

"It's very fresh, for me, obviously. I know [this journey] is not going to be perfect," she said in the interview. "But I hope if I can make little steps, and people can see me taking my life back, it will inspire them. I've given [LaBeouf] back his dysfunction now. I went on my whole Magdalene tour holding that dysfunction — it was with me onstage, every time I did an interview, on every red carpet. I was not enjoying any of it. Because I was still holding it."

"But now I've given it back," she added. "Now he gets to hold it. And everyone knows what he's done."

Image zoom Credit: PHOTOGRAPHED BY RUTH OSSAI

Image zoom Credit: PHOTOGRAPHED BY RUTH OSSAI

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, LaBeouf, 34, denied every one of Barnett's claims, which included that he allegedly sexually and physically assaulted and battered her, as well as knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

In a response to her suit filed last week and obtained by PEOPLE, LaBeouf's legal team stated that he "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]'s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever."

LaBeouf's lawyers also deny that she suffered any damages or injuries from LaBeouf and assert that her sexual battery claims should be dismissed because "none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual."

The actor further is asking for judgment to be entered in his favor and for Barnett to be ordered to pay for his legal costs and "further relief as the Court may deem just and proper."

Image zoom Credit: PHOTOGRAPHED BY RUTH OSSAI

LaBeouf's response comes the same week the actor stepped away from his talent agency CAA and is now on an acting hiatus as he continues inpatient treatment, which he began roughly a month ago, a source confirmed to PEOPLE last week.

The source added LaBeouf's break is "so that he can get the help he needs," following Barnett's lawsuit.

In a December 2020 interview with the New York Times, Barnett explained why she filed a suit against LaBeouf. "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," she said. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."