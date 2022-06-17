FKA Twigs Gets Vulnerable on New Single 'Killer' About the Dark 'Effects of Heartbreak'

"When at its worst the effects of heart break can define one's trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself," wrote FKA Twigs in a press statement

FKA Twigs is back with an emotional new song.

On Thursday, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter released "Killer," a vulnerable, synth-laced electropop track about the end of a difficult relationship.

"Dancing in the dark, I can feel it in my heart / You're a killer, but I didn't wanna call it / Something in the way you put your hands on my waist / Pulled me nearer, no, I never wanna call it," sings the 34-year-old musician, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, on the track's chorus. "Took your love for righteous and now I'm in a crisis with a killer."

In a press statement, Twigs explained the inspiration behind the single. "When at its worst the effects of heart break can define one's trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself," she wrote. "In my song 'Killer' I explore this concept."

"The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised," the performer continued. "But like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again."

"Killer" marks Twigs' first release since her Caprisongs mixtape dropped in January. Last week, she performed her first NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert, which featured "Killer" as well as "Home with You," and "Cellophane" from her 2019 Magdalene album.

Caprisongs was Twigs' first full-length project since her 2019 sophomore album Magdalene, as well as her first since she filed a lawsuit against ex Shia LaBeouf in December 2020, accusing him of sexual, physical and emotional abuse, as well as knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease. LaBeouf, 35, has since denied the allegations. The case will go to trial in April 2023.

Ahead of the mixtape's release, she penned a note shared with fans via social media. "CAPRISONGS… it's bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when ur thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness, my world, London, Hackney, L.A., New York, Jamaica," she explained.