FKA twigs and The 1975 Frontman Matty Healy Are Dating: Source

FKA twigs has a new man in her life just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The singer, 32, and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy are dating, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The two were seen cuddling up after the NME Awards in London Wednesday, as seen in Healy’s Instagram post.

“Thank you NME for the awards and the chaos 🖤,” he captioned a shot of twigs sitting on his lap with her arm around his neck.

A rep for Healy declined comment, while a rep for twigs did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request.

Both twigs and Healy, 30, performed separately at the awards show.

E! News reports the two were also seen together at RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2020 in January, along with Healy’s mother.

The Magdalene singer, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, was last romantically linked to Shia LaBeouf in early 2019. The two recently acted together on LeBeouf’s drama Honey Boy.

Twigs was also engaged to Robert Pattinson in early 2015, and they split in 2017 after more than two years together.

Healy was last linked to Gabriella Brooks — who is now dating Liam Hemsworth — before the two split in August after four years together, according to The Sun.

The pair were first seen together in 2015 when Brooks shared a photo of Healy on her Instagram and captioned it, “Stole my shirt @trumanblack.” The singer didn’t go Instagram official with the model until 2017, according to Elle, the same year they reportedly made their debut at the 2017 Brit Awards.