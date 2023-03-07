FKA Twigs Reveals She Is Dating 'Beautiful Artist' Jordan Hemingway: 'Restored My Faith in Love'

FKA Twigs said she is "taking control of the situation" as she revealed her new boyfriend on Instagram Tuesday

By
Published on March 7, 2023
FKA Twigs arrives at The NME Awards 2022 at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 2, 2022 in London, England.
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty

FKA Twigs is happy with her new beau.

The 35-year-old British singer went Instagram official with photographer, director and cinematographer Jordan Hemingway on Tuesday.

She revealed their relationship by posting a previous article that questioned who her new "mystery man" is. Deciding to tell her own story, Twigs revealed she is dating Hemingway.

She also shared a snap of her and Hemingway at an event, the artist's arm around her.

A steamy, shirtless photo of Hemingway rounded out Twigs' Instagram carousel.

"The whole of my career i've been hunted for who i am dating. so this time i'm pipping you to the post and taking control of the situation," she wrote in the caption. "His name is @jordan_hemingway, a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love."

She added, "Swipe for the hot pics. and now i'd like to go back to my nice private life with the dogs <3."

Hemingway shared the post on his Instagram Story with several black heart emojis.

Prior to Hemingway, Twigs was linked to actor Robert Pattinson; the pair were engaged in early 2015 and split in 2017 after more than two years together.

In 2020, she dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, who showed support for her after she filed a lawsuit in December of that year against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, alleging "relentless" abuse. She and Healy split in early 2022.

The "cellophane" singer previously opened up to Elle for the magazine's March 2021 cover story, saying she felt lucky to have survived the relationship with LaBeouf. (LaBeouf has denied the claims.) She and LaBeouf met on the set of 2019's Honey Boy and dated for just more than a year.

"It's a miracle I came out alive," she said. "I think it's luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, '[It is] a testament to my strong character,' or 'It's the way my mother raised me.' It's none of that. It's pure luck that I'm not in that situation anymore."

Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, said recovering from their relationship has "been the hardest thing I've ever tried to do." However, she said she was working on moving forward.

LaBeouf denied every one of her claims, which included that he allegedly sexually and physically assaulted and battered her, as well as knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

In a response to her suit — previously obtained by PEOPLE — LaBeouf's legal team stated at the time that he "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]'s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

