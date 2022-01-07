FKA Twigs Announces New Mixtape Caprisongs: 'My Journey Back to Myself'

"Caprisongs is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends," FKA Twigs wrote of her upcoming mixtape, dropping Jan. 14

FKA Twigs is looking to the stars for inspiration with her upcoming mixtape.

The Grammy Award nominee, 33, announced her latest compilation, titled Caprisongs, Thursday on Instagram, sharing the cover art and a Jan. 14 release date.

"Hey I made you a mixtape, because when I feel you, I feel me and when I feel me, it feels good…" Twigs started in the caption. "CAPRISONGS is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends."

She also shared the tracklist, featuring "Tears in the Club," her recent collab with The Weeknd, which will serve as the 17-song project's lead single. Other guest artists include Pa Salieu, Shygirl, Dystopia, Rema, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith and Unknown T.

"CAPRISONGS… it's bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when ur thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness, my world, London, Hackney, L.A., New York, Jamaica," Twigs (née Tahliah Barnett) explained.

"It's my stubborn caprisun ass telling me to work thru my pain by delivering at work, don't think just go studio and create, my saggi moon being the enigmatic temptress craving the club, to dance and to be social, and my pisce venus hot mess disastrous heart falling in love all over again, but this time with music and with myself."

Caprisongs marks Twigs' first full-length project since her 2019 sophomore album Magdalene, as well as her first since she filed a lawsuit against ex Shia LaBeouf in December 2020, accusing him of sexual, physical and emotional abuse, as well as knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease. LaBeouf, 35, has since denied the allegations.

Twigs said last year on Grounded with Louis Theroux that Caprisongs is "ironically, a lot lighter than the usual music that I make. I spent so much time in darkness… that when I've been in lockdown, I've been really missing my friends and going out… and dancing. I've wanted to make music for the people closest to me that I love."