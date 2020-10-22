FITZ Drops Solo Debut 'Head Up High' Without the Tantrums at Age 50: I Feel ‘Honestly Empowered’

“As always, music saves my life all the time,” the Fitz and the Tantrums frontman tells PEOPLE

FITZ is going solo! (But Tantrums fans, don’t worry, the band is very much together.)

PEOPLE chatted with the 50 year old, born Michael Fitzpatrick, about releasing his debut solo song “Head Up High” after spending months “locked” in his studio and how his bandmates are supporting his solo endeavor. (Watch the music video, premiered exclusively with PEOPLE, above.)

“This is the longest period of time I've been home for 12 years. So outside of all the stresses, just trying to focus on the good parts as well,” he tells PEOPLE.

As he hunkered down at home and away from his hit group — and with his Gossip Girl actress wife Kaylee DeFer and kids Theo, 7, Sebastian Danger, 3 ½, and Rémy, 18 months — the singer created his new music.

“I just did what I always do, which is rely on music to kind of save my mind and my spirit and my soul,” he says.

The result? His debut solo record set to release next year and “Head Up High” — a lead single and accompanying music video made for bringing out a smile amid the pandemic.

“I needed an anthem, my family needed an anthem,” FITZ says. “And it just felt like the world also might need an anthem like 'Head Up High' to just remind us all to try to stay positive and that ultimately, we're all going to get through this.”

“I've definitely had my days of feeling down and exhausted or just wear and tear,” he says. “I really needed that message for myself that day. As always, music saves my life all the time.”

FITZ says spending time away from the band — comprising Noelle Scaggs, James King, Joseph Karnes, Jeremy Ruzumna and John Wicks — during the pandemic allowed him to tap into a different side of his creativity.

“There's a lot more acoustic guitars. There's an organic element mixed in that hasn't been there before on the Fitz and the Tantrums records,” he says. “And it's just sort of leaning into that singular experience of being in lockdown, which has sort of created a different space for me to write this solo record.”

And his bandmates have given him nothing but “love and support” and “genuine excitement” about his project.

“We’ve been together for so long,” he says. “We are a family. We've gone through so many ups and downs. And at this point in the band's career, everyone is committed to the band, but also is exploring their own creativity in other areas as well.”

“They were just so supportive and encouraging,” he adds. “It was awesome.”

FITZ’ new record is the culmination of years of trying to make it in the music industry.

“I'm the guy that busted my butt for 15 years and got totally rejected by the music world,” he says. “Couldn't get anybody to come to shows, let alone listen to any of my music. And for me to be given this opportunity at 50 to make my first solo record, it's just a really incredible gift that I feel so fortunate to be able to do at this period in my life.”

“It's testament to not giving up and persevering and chasing your dreams,” he adds. “I can be an example to anybody, because I'm a 50 year old man who's getting this amazing opportunity.”

And Fitz admits that he’s in “the most creative period of my life” and he’s already starting to write new songs for the band.

“It's given me a chance to sit still and dig in even more into my own personal creativity,” he says. “I feel so fortunate and grateful and honestly empowered by this moment.”