Fitz and the Tantrums Release 'All the Feels' Music Video and Announce Upcoming Album

Fitz and the Tantrums fans will have plenty of new songs to jam to in the fall.

The band — comprised of Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick (vocals), Noelle Scaggs (vocals), James King (saxophone, flute), Jeremy Ruzumna (keyboards), Joseph Karnes (bass), and John Wicks (drums, percussion) — announced on Friday they’ll be dropping their highly anticipated fourth album, All the Feels, on Sept. 20.

“So many highs and lows this last year but we’ll make it through together. We are so excited to finally share what we’ve been working so hard on,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “All the Feels has all the emotions. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

RELATED: Five Things to Know About Fitz & the Tantrums Frontman Michael ‘Fitz’ Fitzpatrick

Image zoom Fitz and the Tantrums Roy Rochlin/Getty

Along with announcing their upcoming album, the band also unveiled the album’s title track and an accompanying music video.

“I want to feel just a little / Just a little, just a little / Put my heart in the middle / In the middle, in the middle / Wanna live just a little,” the band sings on the track.

Fitz and the Tantrum kicked off their cross-country tour earlier this month with a sold-out show at Red Rock Amphitheater in Colorado. They’ll perform at Lollapalooza on Aug. 1 and also head home to L.A. on Aug. 10 for a stop at The Forum.

“I make music to have people hear it. I want it to reach as many people and then we go out on tour, and every night I’m like ‘Is anybody actually gonna show up?’” Fitzpatrick previously told PEOPLE. “Then I look out and there’s 5,000 people out there to see us, and I come out on stage and they all know the songs. It’s the dream – that’s everything.”