Christian Rapper TobyMac's Concert Rescheduled After Fire Prompts Evacuation of Ball Arena in Denver

A TobyMac concert has been rescheduled after a fire broke out at the venue where the event was taking place.

On Thursday evening, around 6:15 p.m. local time, a fire broke out in a maintenance area of Denver, Colorado's Ball Arena, prompting the venue to be evacuated ahead of the performance, according to The Denver Post.

The building's sprinkler system extinguished the fire, the publication reported, citing Denver Fire Department spokesman Captain Greg Pixley. The building, Pixely explained, was still evacuated out of precaution.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated, according to a Ball Arena press release.

Ball Arena, Denver Credit: C. Morgan Engel/Getty

The concert has now been rescheduled to take place on March 9. Tickets that were purchased for the March 3 show will be honored at the rescheduled date, per Ball Arena.

"We are thankful for the well-being of our patrons and staff who were in Ball Arena," the venue said in its news release.

The Thursday evening show was part of the musician's TobyMac: Hits Deep Tour. The Christian rapper, 57, is scheduled to perform next in West Valley City, Utah, on Friday night.