Finneas Says Billie Eilish Can Make 'Her Own Life Decisions' in Response to 10-Year Age Gap with Boyfriend

Eilish made her relationship with musician Jesse Rutherford Instagram official in October

By
Published on December 27, 2022 03:00 PM
Finneas Addresses Billie EIlish and Jesse Rutherford's Age Gap
Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford. Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty, Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty, Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

As long as Billie Eilish is happy, so is Finneas O'Connell.

On Monday, the "hate to be lame" singer stood up for his younger sister after a social media user criticized Eilish's relationship with The Neighborhood vocalist Jesse Rutherford.

A TikTok user reposted one of O'Connell's TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s—ty."

In response, the 25-year-old musician commented, "I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions."

Billie Eilish talks BF Jesse Rutherford for first time
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

The "TV" singer made her relationship with Rutherford Instagram official with a photo of them in funny couple's costumes on Halloween. Eilish and Rutherford, 31, poked fun at their 11-year age gap with her dressed up as a baby, wearing a bib and bonnet, while he went as an old man.

In November, they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022, wearing coordinated Gucci pajama looks.

O'Connell approved of the relationship in an interview with E! News at the GQ Men of the Year party in November, saying "Listen, as long as she's happy, I'm happy."

On Nov. 28, the "Billie Bossa Nova" singer recreated her latest Vanity Fair interview titled "Same Interview, Sixth Year" and opened up about her relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Eilish Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Draped in Gucci Blanket

"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," Eilish said of her relationship. "I managed to get…to a point in my life…where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."

Eilish continued, adding that she "locked that motherf---er down," and that she's "really inspired by this person, and, you know, he's inspired by me."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Eilish rang in her 21st birthday early with Rutherford, O'Connell and the rest of her family by her side at her final of three "Hometown Encore" shows.

