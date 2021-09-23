Billie Eilish's older brother Finneas, 24, shared a sweet gallery of images to his Instagram on Wednesday to mark the occasion, and his partner followed suit

Finneas Celebrates His Anniversary with Girlfriend Claudia Sulewski: 'Best 3 Years of My Life'

Finneas is making sure to show his girlfriend some love on their third anniversary.

The Grammy winner –– and older brother to Billie Eilish –– shared a sweet selection of photos to his Instagram on Wednesday, with the first one showing the couple in bed with their yawning dog.

Other images saw the pair horsing around together, with one showing a screengrab of a text message sent from one to the other which proclaimed "I miss you" over and over again.

"It's not that I can't imagine my life without you, it's easy to- it would be a life with infinitely less joy and love and and laughter and purpose," Finneas, born Finneas Baird O'Connell, wrote in the caption.

"A life I have no interest in. Best 3 years of my life. Happy anniversary my love, I'm so lucky to be yours ♥️" he concluded.

Sulewski, a 25-year-old actress, shared her own gallery of romantic shots of the pair to her Instagram, including one which saw them about to kiss while bathed in blue light.

"3 years with my best friend," she wrote in the caption, adding an anatomical heart emoji. "god am i obsessed with you. mad for you. i love you eternally"

Sulewski also posted to her Instagram Stories for the anniversary, adding a selfie with Finneas along with comedian and actor Patton Oswalt and his wife Meredith Salenger.