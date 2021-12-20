Final Jingle Ball Stop in Miami Cancelled Last Minute amid Spread of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and the Jonas Brothers previously pulled out of iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour after members of their teams were exposed to COVID-19

A view of the crowd as Why Don't We perform onstage during HOT 99.5's Jingle Ball 2019 on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC

Another live event has been cancelled as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

The final stop in iHeartRadio's annual Jingle Ball tour, which was scheduled for Sunday night at FLA Live Arena in Miami, was called off last minute due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

"Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight's iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball," a statement from Y100 Miami read. "Thank you for your understanding."

However, both Doja and Megan previously pulled out of the Jingle Ball tour due to COVID-19 exposure on their crews, with the former testing positive. The Jonas Brothers also backed out of the tour.

Lil Nas X and Coldplay also announced they were withdrawing from Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball, after members from both of their teams contracted the coronavirus. The Montero artist, 22, later revealed he tested positive as well, making light of the situation with some jokes on Twitter.

Brett Eldredge recently cancelled this weekend's Chicago stops on his Glow Live tour, revealing he tested positive after a "really rough day."

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the United States and around the world as the Delta and Omicron variants continue to spread at rapid rates. On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 43 people across 22 states were identified as having the Omicron variant in the first eight days of December.