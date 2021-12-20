Final Jingle Ball Stop in Miami Canceled Last Minute amid Spread of Omicron COVID-19 Variant
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and the Jonas Brothers previously pulled out of iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour after members of their teams were exposed to COVID-19
Another live event has been canceled as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.
The final stop in iHeartRadio's annual Jingle Ball tour, which was scheduled for Sunday night at FLA Live Arena in Miami, was called off last minute due to the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
"Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight's iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball," a statement from Y100 Miami read. "Thank you for your understanding."
Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, AJR, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Anitta, and Dixie D'Amelio were scheduled to perform.
However, both Doja and Megan previously pulled out of the Jingle Ball tour due to COVID-19 exposure on their crews, with the former testing positive. The Jonas Brothers also backed out of the tour.
Lil Nas X and Coldplay also announced they were withdrawing from Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball, after members from both of their teams contracted the coronavirus. The Montero artist, 22, later revealed he tested positive as well, making light of the situation with some jokes on Twitter.
Brett Eldredge recently postponed this weekend's Chicago stops on his Glow Live tour, revealing he tested positive after a "really rough day."
Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live aired this weekend with a scaled-back episode for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd's fifth time hosting the sketch comedy show, officially inducting him into the Five-Timers Club. With limited cast members and no live audience, the show consisted mostly of pre-recorded digital shorts and throwback sketches. Musical guest Charli XCX's appearance was also cut.
Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the United States and around the world as the Delta and Omicron variants continue to spread at rapid rates. On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 43 people across 22 states were identified as having the Omicron variant in the first eight days of December.
