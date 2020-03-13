Fifth Harmony's 'Work from Home' Goes Viral Thanks to Coronavirus Memes: 'The Anthem of 2020'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

You don’t gotta go to work, work, work…

No, Fifth Harmony isn’t back — but the on-hiatus girl group’s smash hit “Work From Home” is! Thanks to memes, tweets and playlists about working from home due to the coronavirus, “Work from Home” is making its way back on the iTunes charts — jumping 250 spots in just one day.

Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” ft. Ty Dolla Sign has re-entered the US iTunes chart following coronavirus related memes going viral on twitter. pic.twitter.com/nTh9QNl2MI — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 12, 2020

“Fifth harmony wrote work from home about the coronavirus,” joked one fan on Twitter.

“This Is Not Important™ but streams of ‘Work from Home’ by @fifthharmony are definitely going to peak during the coronavirus,” wrote another fan, tracking an increase in 269,418 streams on Spotify between March 11 and 12.

“Fifth Harmony’s ‘Work from Home’ bout to be the anthem all 2020,” wrote another.

fifth harmony wrote work from home about the coronavirus — adm (@adzer08_) March 8, 2020

this is Not Important™ but streams of "Work From Home" by @fifthharmony are definitely going to peak during the coronavirus — matt gehring (@mattryanx) March 11, 2020

Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” bout to be the anthem all 2020 — Nathan Graham (@TheNathanGraham) March 11, 2020

Some of the circulating memes feature an already-viral clip of the group — originally comprising Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani — during a live performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where the girls pretend to use power tools and hammers on a tractor.

“hand sanitizer fighting the corona virus,” wrote one fan.

hand sanitizer fighting the corona virus pic.twitter.com/lkfB4w6VKU — zander (@zandirts) March 12, 2020

“Coronavirus to everyone,” wrote another Twitter user with a clip of the music video for “Work from Home.”

“Who knew that one day we’d all be taking Fifth Harmony’s ‘Work from Home’ song literally….” wrote another user.

Who knew that one day we’d all be taking Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” song literally…. pic.twitter.com/p9dr2iHgxj — Jon Paul, Ed.D. 🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) March 12, 2020

Others made sure to include the song on their coronavirus-inspired playlists that featured other tracks such as “Toxic” by Britney Spears, “SICKO MODE” by Travis Scott and “SOS” by Rihanna.

The song’s virality comes as former member Ally Brooke decided to cancel her Time to Shine Tour Thursday night due to the spread of the virus.

“I’m really heartbroken as my team and I have worked tirelessly on this show, and I was so excited to bring it across the country and hopefully eventually the world,” the “Fabulous” singer wrote on Instagram. “But what matters most is you guys’ health and safety, and the safety of us all. This show is my everything, my first baby, my heart, and I cannot lie I am very sad, but this just means that God has better timing. I trust Him.”

And the group’s 7/27 track isn’t the only one going viral online — another tweet included a clip of the group’s music video for “Down,” taking a dig at the country’s economy. (Wall Street saw its worst dip since 1987.)

“Our economy:,” the user tweeted, with a clip of the girl group repeating the word “down.”

Fans of the group have also used the coronavirus-related memes to promote the group’s solo careers. After Dinah Jane released track “Lottery” Friday, fans were quick to reply to memes with links to the track.

“Where my cheeky gals at,” Jane tweeted. “#Lottery is out nowww !!! hehe enjoy.”