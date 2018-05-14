Fifth Harmony Shares Message to Fans After Group's 'Final' Show: 'Thanks for the Memories'

It’s a bittersweet goodbye for Fifth Harmony.

Six years after Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui formed the girl group — along with Camila Cabello, who exited the band in Dec. 2016 — on The X Factor, Fifth Harmony played their final show at the Hard Rock Live at the Event Center in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday.

The quartet shared a photo from before the performance on Sunday, thanking fans for their support.

“What a way to cap off 6 years together! Thanks for the memories,” they captioned the group shot on Twitter.

An emotional tweet from Friday night read, “We couldn’t have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You’re forever in OUR hearts.”

What a way to cap off 6 years together! Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/K4RJDlvGpr — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 13, 2018

We couldn’t have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You’re forever in OUR hearts 💖 — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 12, 2018

Each member also marked their last show with fun group photos.

“FOREVER & ALWAYS. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Thank God for all of it,” Kordei captioned a black and white photo of the girls posing in front of a mirror.

Brooke also opted for a black and white group shot, simply writing, “I love you,” while Jauregui sent the message, “Thank you.”

Jane gave fans hope that they weren’t completely closing the door on Fifth Harmony by writing, “’til next time.”

FOREVER & ALWAYS 🕊 I love you more than you’ll ever know. Thank God for all of it pic.twitter.com/Q9qpeeza1A — Normani (@Normani) May 12, 2018

I love you pic.twitter.com/RWSycn2GMC — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) May 12, 2018

The girl group — who auditioned as solo artists for The X Factor in 2012 before being placed together as a group and finishing third in the competition show’s second season — announced through their official Twitter page on March 19 that they were going on a “hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

“We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family,” the members said in a statement.

“It’s always kind of scary, especially because for the past six years, Fifth Harmony’s all we’ve ever known,” Kordei told Entertainment Tonight of going solo. “So, every time we put something out individually, it’s like, ‘Oh shoot! All eyes are on me!’”