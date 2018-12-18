What the Girls of Fifth Harmony Are Up to Now 2 Years After Camila Cabello's Shocking Exit

Brooke isn’t just pursuing a career in music, though. The Fifth Harmony alum also announced the upcoming release of her own memoir, titled “Finding Your Harmony,” which is set to dive into the San Antonio native’s life in and out of the girl group.
As for her music, Brooke released a collaboration alongside Dutch DJ Kris Kross Amsterdam, the Latin-influenced Electronic hit “Vámonos,” in late November. She even performed the song at the ALMA Awards the month before.
While she has not specified when fans can expect new music, she told PEOPLE earlier this year that her next album would be released between now and 2022.
“I have a team who really believes in me and fights for me and who wants to see my visions come alive,” she told PEOPLE. “It feels like nothing I could ever describe, but I’m just thankful and I feel so blessed.”
Brooke also released “Perfect,” and in 2017 she sayg on the track “Look At Us Now” with EDM group Lost Kings.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
'I am NORMANI.'
Normani Kordei — or simply, Normani — has continued to shine post-Fifth Harmony, even being declared “the next household name” by Paper Magazine.
Along with her chart-topping collab with Khalid, “Love Lies,” the 22-year-old singer has impressed fans and music lovers, even being compared to Beyoncé after she departed from Destiny’s Child.
“I am NORMANI. I was born NORMANI. I will die NORMANI,” PERIOD *in my city girls voice*,” the singer tweeted about the constant comparison.
Kordei has since released her solo single “Waves” alongside rapper 6LACK along with two tracks with powerhouse DJ Calvin Harris — dancehall-influenced “Checklist” and electropop song “Slow Down.” She was also featured on the song “SWING” on Quavo’s album.
“The fact that she’s even willing to take a chance on me as a new artist means a lot, considering that she’s the one I’ve looked up to since I was a little girl,” she told Billboard. “I literally remember dancing in my grandmother’s living room to all of Missy Elliott’s records. She’s such an innovator, and there’s no one else out there like her. The fact that she is willing to work with me … I’m like, ‘Who? Me?’”
“This process has been incredibly different,” she told PEOPLE. “First of all, I’m part of it, so that’s great and I’m doing it. I’m just getting to explore that musicality inside of me and figuring out who it is that I really am. It’s been a healing process.”
Along with her solo single, Jauregui has performed alongside Halsey on “Strangers,” been featured on Steve Aoki’s hit “All Night” and sung with boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign on “In Your Phone.”
Dinah Jane was the first of the girls to release her own solo music after the group announced its hiatus and previously admitted that making music on her own was “kind of scary at first.”
“Just ’cause I was so used to my girls, their company, we always went everywhere together,” Jane told Billboard.
Collaborating with Marc E. Bassy and Ty Dolla $ign (who rapped on the group’s hit “Work From Home”), Jane released her first solo single “Bottled Up” in September.
The Tongan-American singer refers to the track that made Fifth Harmony the most-watched girl group on YouTube “Work From Home,” with lyrics “I’m a bad chick, I need a bad one with me / Work from home, but he gonna stay up for me.”
Jane also told Billboard that she has written “a lot of other music” that she plans to release, with no specific details on when the “urban R&B… meets ‘90s to 2000s” tunes are expected. However, she did perform two new songs “Retrograde” and “I Don’t Mind” at the Minnesota stop of the Jingle Ball tour.
Along with her own music, the singer is partnering with Xfinity and Sofar Sounds to launch the “Future of Awesome Tour.” Jane will be hand-picking artists to showcase their talents across the country.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
This Is How They Roll
Just two years ago, fans of girl group Fifth Harmony were shocked to learn that Camila Cabello had decided to leave the band in pursuit of a solo career.
