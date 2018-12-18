What the Girls of Fifth Harmony Are Up to Now 2 Years After Camila Cabello's Shocking Exit

Two years after they announced Camila Cabello's departure, the remaining Fifth Harmony members continue to see success as soloists

<p>Just two years ago, fans of girl group Fifth Harmony were shocked to learn that <a href="https://people.com/tag/camila-cabello/">Camila Cabello</a> had decided to leave the band in pursuit of a solo career.</p> <p>In <a href="https://people.com/music/camila-cabello-quits-fifth-harmony/">a now-infamous note posted on Dec. 18, 2016</a>, the four remaining members &mdash; Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, <a href="https://people.com/tag/lauren-jauregui/">Lauren Jauregui</a> and Normani Kordei &mdash; wrote to fans that they had &ldquo;been informed via her representatives&rdquo; that Cabello had decided to leave the group.</p> <p>&ldquo;We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors,&rdquo;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BOL6r5uBdSj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link"> the girls wrote at the time</a>.</p> <p>Now, two years after the announcement, all five women are pursuing their own solo careers after the remaining members announced <a href="https://people.com/music/fifth-harmony-hiatus-pursue-solo-endeavors/">an indefinite hiatus</a> (a la <a href="https://people.com/tag/one-direction">One Direction</a>) in March of this year.</p> <p>Two years after Cabello&rsquo;s departure and nine months after the group disbanded, here is what each of the group&rsquo;s remaining members is up to today &mdash; and no, none of them &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01C6JMY1A/ref=dm_ws_tlw_trk2?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B01C6JMY1A&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01C6JMY1A/ref=dm_ws_tlw_trk2" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Work From Home" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01C6JMY1A/ref=dm_ws_tlw_trk2" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Work From Home</a>!&rdquo;</p>
This Is How They Roll

<p>Ally Brooke is really inviting Harmonizers to look at her now.</p> <p>The singer, who signed to Atlantic Records this summer, performed a rendition of Wham!&rsquo;s hit &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Last-Christmas-Ally-Brooke/dp/B07KGHB8B1/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07KGHB8B1&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Last-Christmas-Ally-Brooke/dp/B07KGHB8B1/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&#038;ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544128901&#038;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&#038;keywords=last+christmas+ally+brooke" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Last Christmas" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Last-Christmas-Ally-Brooke/dp/B07KGHB8B1/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&#038;ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544128901&#038;sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&#038;keywords=last+christmas+ally+brooke" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Last Christmas</a>&rdquo; at the <a href="https://people.com/tv/macys-thanksgiving-day-parade-balloons-history/">Macy&rsquo;s Thanksgiving Day Parade</a>.</p> <p>Brooke isn&rsquo;t just pursuing a career in music, though. The Fifth Harmony alum also announced the upcoming release of her own memoir, titled &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Your-Harmony-Achieve-Imagine-ebook/dp/B07JLKYDLW/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07JLKYDLW&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Your-Harmony-Achieve-Imagine-ebook/dp/B07JLKYDLW/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544128950&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=Finding+Your+Harmony" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Finding Your Harmony" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Your-Harmony-Achieve-Imagine-ebook/dp/B07JLKYDLW/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544128950&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=Finding+Your+Harmony" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Finding Your Harmony</a>,&rdquo; which is set to dive into the San Antonio native&rsquo;s life in and out of the girl group.</p> <p>&ldquo;I&rsquo;ve been working on this in private for so long. I have so much to tell,&rdquo; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BqK4cRonE1c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link">Brooke said in her announcement of the book</a>.</p> <p>As for her music, Brooke released a collaboration alongside Dutch DJ Kris Kross Amsterdam, the Latin-influenced Electronic hit &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/V&aacute;monos-Explicit-Amsterdam-Brooke-Messiah/dp/B07GRH4HB3/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07GRH4HB3&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/V&aacute;monos-Explicit-Amsterdam-Brooke-Messiah/dp/B07GRH4HB3/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129011&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=V&aacute;monos+ally" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Vámonos" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/V&aacute;monos-Explicit-Amsterdam-Brooke-Messiah/dp/B07GRH4HB3/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129011&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=V&aacute;monos+ally" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Vámonos</a>,&rdquo; in late November. She even <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUNC9EZsJeU">performed the song at the ALMA Awards</a> the month before.</p> <p>While she has not specified when fans can expect new music, <a href="https://people.com/music/fifth-harmony-ally-brooke-solo-music/">she told PEOPLE</a> earlier this year that her next album would be released between now and 2022.</p> <p>&ldquo;I have a team who really believes in me and fights for me and who wants to see my visions come alive,&rdquo; she told PEOPLE. &ldquo;It feels like nothing I could ever describe, but I&rsquo;m just thankful and I feel so blessed.&rdquo;</p> <p>Brooke also released &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Perfect-Topic-Ally-Brooke/dp/B07942C5B4/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07942C5B4&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Perfect-Topic-Ally-Brooke/dp/B07942C5B4/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129082&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=ally+brooke+perfect" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Perfect" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Perfect-Topic-Ally-Brooke/dp/B07942C5B4/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129082&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=ally+brooke+perfect" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Perfect</a>,&rdquo; and in 2017 she sayg on the track &#8220;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Look-At-Us-Now/dp/B071FJKNW1/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B071FJKNW1&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Look-At-Us-Now/dp/B071FJKNW1/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129097&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=look+at+us+now+lost+kings" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Look At Us Now" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Look-At-Us-Now/dp/B071FJKNW1/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129097&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=look+at+us+now+lost+kings" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Look At Us Now</a>&rdquo; with EDM group Lost Kings.</p>
Ally Brooke's 'Perfect' Book Deal

<p>Normani Kordei &mdash; or simply, Normani &mdash; has continued to shine post-Fifth Harmony, even being declared &ldquo;<a href="http://www.papermag.com/normani-takeover-2616109365.html">the next household name</a>&rdquo; by <i>Paper Magazine</i>.</p> <p>Along with her chart-topping collab with Khalid, &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Love-Lies-Explicit/dp/B078YZNR7R/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B078YZNR7R&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Love-Lies-Explicit/dp/B078YZNR7R/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129208&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=love+lies+khalid" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Love Lies" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Love-Lies-Explicit/dp/B078YZNR7R/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129208&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=love+lies+khalid" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Love Lies</a>,&rdquo; the 22-year-old singer has impressed fans and music lovers, even being compared to <a href="https://people.com/tag/beyonce">Beyonc&eacute;</a> after she departed from <a href="https://people.com/tag/destinys-child/">Destiny&rsquo;s Child</a>.</p> <p>&ldquo;I am NORMANI. I was born NORMANI. I will die NORMANI,&rdquo; PERIOD *in my city girls voice*,&rdquo; <a href="https://twitter.com/normani/status/1055136114758111232?lang=en">the singer tweeted</a> about the constant comparison.</p> <p>Kordei has since released her solo single &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Waves-Explicit-Normani-6LACK/dp/B07KGKBGV7/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07KGKBGV7&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Waves-Explicit-Normani-6LACK/dp/B07KGKBGV7/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129868&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=waves+normani" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Waves" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Waves-Explicit-Normani-6LACK/dp/B07KGKBGV7/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129868&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=waves+normani" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Waves</a>&rdquo; alongside rapper 6LACK along with two tracks with powerhouse DJ Calvin Harris &mdash; dancehall-influenced &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Checklist-with-Calvin-Harris/dp/B07JJ68N9H/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07JJ68N9H&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Checklist-with-Calvin-Harris/dp/B07JJ68N9H/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129883&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=checklist+normani" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Checklist" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Checklist-with-Calvin-Harris/dp/B07JJ68N9H/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129883&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=checklist+normani" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Checklist</a>&rdquo; and electropop song &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Slow-Down-Calvin-Harris-Explicit/dp/B07JHN23D4/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07JHN23D4&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Slow-Down-Calvin-Harris-Explicit/dp/B07JHN23D4/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129893&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=slow+down+normani" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Slow Down" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Slow-Down-Calvin-Harris-Explicit/dp/B07JHN23D4/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129893&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=slow+down+normani" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Slow Down</a>.&rdquo; She was also featured on the song &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/SWING-Explicit-feat-Normani-Davido/dp/B07JCJL2TP/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07JCJL2TP&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/SWING-Explicit-feat-Normani-Davido/dp/B07JCJL2TP/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129928&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=swing+normani" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="SWING" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/SWING-Explicit-feat-Normani-Davido/dp/B07JCJL2TP/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544129928&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=swing+normani" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">SWING</a>&rdquo; on Quavo&rsquo;s album.</p> <p>The <em><a href="https://people.com/tag/dancing-with-the-stars" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Dancing with the Stars</a>&nbsp;</em>alum is also set to be one of the opening acts for <a href="https://people.com/tag/ariana-grande/">Ariana Grande</a>&rsquo;s <a href="https://www1.ticketmaster.com/ariana-grande-sweetener-world-tour-inglewood-california-05-10-2019/event/0900555C34178593" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sweetener Tour</a> in 2019. She is currently working on her first solo album and shared that she is working with <a href="https://people.com/tag/missy-elliott/">Missy Elliott</a>.</p> <p>&ldquo;The fact that she&rsquo;s even willing to take a chance on me as a new artist means a lot, considering that she&rsquo;s the one I&rsquo;ve looked up to since I was a little girl,&rdquo; <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/8345088/normani-solo-music-interview">she told <i>Billboard</i></a>. &ldquo;I literally remember dancing in my grandmother&rsquo;s living room to all of Missy Elliott&rsquo;s records. She&rsquo;s such an innovator, and there&rsquo;s no one else out there like her. The fact that she is willing to work with me &hellip; I&rsquo;m like, &lsquo;Who? Me?&rsquo;&rdquo;</p>
'I am NORMANI.'

<p>Lauren Jauregui admits she is &ldquo;<a href="https://twitter.com/LaurenJauregui/status/1067861755345289217">just gettin&#8217; started</a>,&rdquo; but shouldn&rsquo;t be slept on.</p> <p>Since Fifth Harmony&rsquo;s indefinite hiatus, the Cuban-American singer has already been featured on <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/zackomalleygreenburg/2018/11/16/lauren-jauregui-11-questions-with-the-30-under-30-music-star/#5e8551f67708"><i>Forbes&rsquo;</i> 30 Under 30</a> and on the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BqtKcxvH09p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link">cover of <i>Galore Magazine</i></a>. She also released her first solo single &mdash; a stripped, Amy Winehouse-esque track titled &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Expectations-Explicit-Lauren-Jauregui/dp/B07JDGVHHZ/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07JDGVHHZ&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Expectations-Explicit-Lauren-Jauregui/dp/B07JDGVHHZ/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130236&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=lauren+jauregui+expectations" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Expectations" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Expectations-Explicit-Lauren-Jauregui/dp/B07JDGVHHZ/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130236&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=lauren+jauregui+expectations" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Expectations</a>.&rdquo;</p> <p>Accompanied by a <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHXdA-ZkEsw">sultry double-take music video</a>, &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Expectations-Explicit-Lauren-Jauregui/dp/B07JDGVHHZ/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07JDGVHHZ&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Expectations-Explicit-Lauren-Jauregui/dp/B07JDGVHHZ/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130236&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=lauren+jauregui+expectations" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Expectations" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Expectations-Explicit-Lauren-Jauregui/dp/B07JDGVHHZ/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130236&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=lauren+jauregui+expectations" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Expectations</a>&rdquo; has already racked up over 12 million plays on Spotify.</p> <p>&#8220;This process has been incredibly different,&#8221; <a href="https://people.com/music/lauren-jauregui-expectations-free-after-fifth-harmony/">she told PEOPLE</a>. &#8220;First of all, I&rsquo;m part of it, so that&rsquo;s great and I&rsquo;m doing it. I&rsquo;m just getting to explore that musicality inside of me and figuring out who it is that I really am. It&rsquo;s been a healing process.&#8221;</p> <p>Along with her solo single, Jauregui has performed alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/halsey/">Halsey</a> on &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Strangers-feat-Lauren-Jauregui/dp/B0711HN313/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B0711HN313&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Strangers-feat-Lauren-Jauregui/dp/B0711HN313/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130327&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=strangers+halsey" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Strangers" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Strangers-feat-Lauren-Jauregui/dp/B0711HN313/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130327&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=strangers+halsey" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Strangers</a>,&rdquo; been featured on Steve Aoki&rsquo;s hit &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Night-Steve-Aoki-Lauren-Jauregui/dp/B0773VMMRC/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B0773VMMRC&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Night-Steve-Aoki-Lauren-Jauregui/dp/B0773VMMRC/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130361&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=steve+aoki+all+night" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="All Night" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Night-Steve-Aoki-Lauren-Jauregui/dp/B0773VMMRC/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130361&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=steve+aoki+all+night" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">All Night</a>&rdquo; and sung with boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign on &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Your-Phone-Lauren-Jauregui-Explicit/dp/B075NVGPXV/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B075NVGPXV&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Your-Phone-Lauren-Jauregui-Explicit/dp/B075NVGPXV/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130379&#038;sr=8-3&#038;keywords=in+your+phone+lauren" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="In Your Phone" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Your-Phone-Lauren-Jauregui-Explicit/dp/B075NVGPXV/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130379&#038;sr=8-3&#038;keywords=in+your+phone+lauren" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">In Your Phone</a>.&rdquo;</p> <p>Jauregui also took home two <a href="https://people.com/tag/teen-choice-awards/">Teen Choice Awards</a> this year as <a href="https://people.com/awards/teen-choice-awards-2018-see-the-full-list-of-winners/">choice female hottie</a> and choice electronic/dance song for her collaboration with Aoki.</p>
Lauren Jauregui Has High 'Expectations'

<p>Dinah Jane was the first of the girls to release her <i>own </i>solo music after the group announced its hiatus and previously admitted that making music on her own was &ldquo;kind of scary at first.&rdquo;</p> <p>&ldquo;Just &#8217;cause I was so used to my girls, their company, we always went everywhere together,&rdquo; <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/podcasts/8483649/dinah-jane-interview-pop-shop-podcast-bottled-up-solo-music">Jane told <em>Billboard</em></a>.</p> <p>Collaborating with Marc E. Bassy and Ty Dolla $ign (who rapped on the group&rsquo;s hit &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Work-from-Home/dp/B01C6JMY1A/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B01C6JMY1A&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Work-from-Home/dp/B01C6JMY1A/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130514&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=work+from+home+fifth+harmony" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Work From Home" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Work-from-Home/dp/B01C6JMY1A/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130514&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=work+from+home+fifth+harmony" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Work From Home</a>&rdquo;), Jane released her first solo single &ldquo;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bottled-Explicit-Dinah-feat-Dolla/dp/B07GXTFX8L/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;camp=1789&#038;creative=9325&#038;linkCode=as2&#038;creativeASIN=B07GXTFX8L&#038;tag=people0d0-20&#038;ascsubtag=681ab22eb6af372f8d5d8f6044cbb107" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.amazon.com/Bottled-Explicit-Dinah-feat-Dolla/dp/B07GXTFX8L/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130499&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=bottled+up" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.amazon.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Bottled Up" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.amazon.com/Bottled-Explicit-Dinah-feat-Dolla/dp/B07GXTFX8L/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&#038;qid=1544130499&#038;sr=8-1&#038;keywords=bottled+up" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Amazon">Bottled Up</a>&rdquo; in September.</p> <p>The Tongan-American singer refers to the track that made Fifth Harmony the most-watched girl group on YouTube &ldquo;Work From Home,&rdquo; with lyrics &ldquo;I&rsquo;m a bad chick, I need a bad one with me / Work from home, but he gonna stay up for me.&rdquo;</p> <p>Jane performed the single on <a href="https://people.com/tag/the-tonight-show/"><i>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</i></a>.</p> <p>Jane also told Billboard that she has written &ldquo;a lot of other music&rdquo; that she plans to release, with no specific details on when the &ldquo;urban R&amp;B&hellip; meets &lsquo;90s to 2000s&rdquo; tunes are expected. However, she did <a href="http://www.mtv.com/news/3105667/dinah-jane-jingle-ball-new-songs/">perform two new songs</a> &ldquo;Retrograde&rdquo; and &ldquo;I Don&rsquo;t Mind&rdquo; at the Minnesota stop of the Jingle Ball tour.</p> <p>Along with her own music, the singer is partnering with Xfinity and Sofar Sounds to launch the &ldquo;<a href="https://www.sofarsounds.com/lp/xfinity">Future of Awesome Tour</a>.&rdquo; Jane will be hand-picking artists to showcase their talents across the country.</p>
Dinah Jane Is Creating Hit Collabs

