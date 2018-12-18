What the Girls of Fifth Harmony Are Up to Now 2 Years After Camila Cabello's Shocking Exit

Just two years ago, fans of girl group Fifth Harmony were shocked to learn that Camila Cabello had decided to leave the band in pursuit of a solo career.

In a now-infamous note posted on Dec. 18, 2016, the four remaining members — Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei — wrote to fans that they had “been informed via her representatives” that Cabello had decided to leave the group.

“We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors,” the girls wrote at the time.

Now, two years after the announcement, all five women are pursuing their own solo careers after the remaining members announced an indefinite hiatus (a la One Direction) in March of this year.

Two years after Cabello’s departure and nine months after the group disbanded, here is what each of the group’s remaining members is up to today — and no, none of them “Work From Home!”