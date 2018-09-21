Fifth Harmony Alum Dinah Jane Drops Single with Lauren Jauregui's Boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign

Harmonizers no longer have to keep their feelings “bottled up!”

Fifth Harmony alum Dinah Jane dropped her new single “Bottled Up” on Friday with hip hop artist Marc E. Bassy and former bandmate Lauren Jauregui’s boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign.

“We were trying to find who would be a good feature in ‘Work From Home’ and I was like ‘Ty, totally gotta get on this!’ and they listened to me,” Jane told Music Choice about the start of her friendship with the rapper.

The 21-year-old is the first of the Fifth Harmony members to drop her own solo song following the girl group’s hiatus announcement in May.

“My baby is finally here !!!!!!,” she tweeted. “can’t stop smiling rn …”

Jane performed the song at Teen Vogue’s Body Party during New York Fashion Week earlier this month in the presence of her former bandmate, 22, and her boyfriend, 33. Jauregui posted videos of Jane’s performance on her Instagram story.

In the song, Jane refers to the two tracks that brought Fifth Harmony to become the most-watched girl group on YouTube with nearly 2 billion views on “Work From Home” and 1.6 billion views on “Worth It.”

“There’s a ‘Work From Home’ reference in there, ‘Worth It;’ I just wanted to play around with it and be a little cute,” she told Music Choice.

“I’m a bad chick, I need a bad one with me / Work from home, but he gonna stay up for me,” she sings.

She throws Harmonizers back also by referring to hit single “Worth It” from the group’s first album Reflection.

“But he putting in the work / Let me feel if this is worth it,” she later sings.

Jane recently announced her solo signing to L.A. Reid’s record label Hitco after the group — originally comprised of Jane, Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Camila Cabello, who left the group in December 2016 — decided to go on a “hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

“We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals,” the members said in a statement following their hiatus announcement. “In doing this, we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

Since May, the group members have been working on solo projects. Jauregui, who is featured on Halsey’s “Strangers,” went on a Latin American tour with the “Bad at Love” singer this summer and is expected to release her first solo album next year.

“I touch upon so many different topics,” she told Nylon earlier this month. “But I explore them all from my own experience or what I think of it, so that way it doesn’t really infringe on anybody and I’m not really telling anybody what to do with their lives.”

Kordei, 22, reached No. 1 Pop Song radio airplay this month for her song “Love Lies” alongside Khalid.

Brooke, 25, spoke to PEOPLE last month before heading to the U.K. for her first solo performance at Fusion Fest, where she debuted the song “Vámonos,” set to release next month.

“For so long I was in this box and now I’m out of it,” she said. “I’m able to be who I want to be.”

“Everyone’s doing their own thing so we haven’t really talked to each other,” she added. “I think everyone’s just in their own lane, in their own element.”