Fetty Wap Says 'Bad Management, Greed, Selfishness' Halted His Career: 'Now I Can Focus on Music'

Fetty Wap is the first-ever artist to have four smash hits on the Billboard Top 10 rap songs chart simultaneously — a record he set in 2015

Fetty Wap is speaking out after an Instagram user said he believes the star's musical career has plateaued.

In a photo shared by DJ Akademiks on Wednesday, the Billboard music award-winner, 29, responded to the social media user who suggested that Fetty's success has plummeted. "I actually don't know how u [sic] fell off," wrote the commenter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "679" hitmaker (né Willie Maxwell II) replied with an explanation. He wrote, "Bad business managers ... Greed and selfishness .. But, it's almost over. I got rid of all that goofy s— around me ... Now, I can focus on the music ... and I'm goin tf [the f—] up. Just watch."

Fetty Wap is the first-ever artist to have four smash hits on the Billboard Top 10 rap songs chart simultaneously — a record he set in 2015. As such, many supporters, including other musicians, shared uplifting comments to encourage the rapper. "@Fettywap1738 will never fall off. He fell back, [but] his sound is still amongst us. Listen to the kids sounding just like him," one person wrote.

"If anyone deserves a solid comeback, it's him," commented another. "He definitely has the talent for it. If he puts the work in, he can make a comeback," a third person chimed in. "Yes, he should come back. I'll be supporting him all the way thru [sic]. Life was better when social media was just, 'YEEEEEAAAAAA BABY, REMMMMMMYYY BOYYYZZZZZ,'" added a fourth Instagram user.

But contrary to the initial claim that he "fell off," Wap is still actively making music. This year, the "Trap Queen" star has dropped several works, including his newly released You Know the Vibes, featuring Styles P and longtime collaborator Monty.

Fellow rap star 50 Cent has also defended Fetty Wap against such remarks in years past, Complex reports. According to the outlet, the G-Unit boss and Power producer spoke up on Fetty's behalf in 2019. Last year, Fifty allegedly posted a photo with Fetty onstage and one social media user, again, commented to claim that Fetty had fallen off. 50 Cent then explained more about his binding situation.