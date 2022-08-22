Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy Drug Charge and Faces Minimum Five-Year Prison Sentence: Reports

Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

The rapper pleaded guilty on Monday at the federal courthouse in Central Islip on Long Island, after he was first arrested in October for his reported involvement in a nationwide drug trafficking ring. He is now facing a minimum five-year sentence, CBS News and the Associated Press reported Monday.

During the hearing, according to the AP, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke came to his decision after prosecutors said that Fetty, 31, threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, which violated the terms of his pretrial release in his drug case.

No sentencing date has been set. A rep for the rapper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Fetty Wap. Theo Wargo/Getty

In October, the "Trap Queen" rapper was one of six people charged with "conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances," according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Fetty, né William Junior Maxwell II, and the other men, including a New Jersey corrections officer, allegedly distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey from June 2019 to June 2020.

The men allegedly obtained the narcotics on the West Coast, then used the U.S. Postal Service and drivers with hidden compartments in their vehicles to transport them cross-country, where they were stored in Suffolk County, New York, according to the release.

"Maxwell was a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization," officials said of his role.

Search warrants yielded the recovery of approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition, according to the release.

"The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become," Michael Driscoll, FBI assistant director-in-charge, said in a statement at the time.