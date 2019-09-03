Rapper Fetty Wap Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Punching Hotel Employees in Las Vegas

Image zoom Fetty Wap Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rapper Fetty Wap was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning after allegedly punching three employees at a hotel in Las Vegas.

According to reports from the Associated Press and TMZ, Wap (né Willie Maxwell II) was arrested on three counts of battery.

TMZ reported that the alleged assaults occurred at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. According to the outlet, Wap and one of the hotel’s valets got into an argument and the rapper subsequently punched the employee, as well as two others.

The AP also reported that Wap, 28, allegedly hit a parking attendant after getting into an argument and “committed a battery” on three employees in total.

According to TMZ, another employee of the hotel held the “Trap Queen” rapper until authorities from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrived and took him into custody. He was released from custody after a few hours but is expected to appear in court soon.

The LVMPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for confirmation and a rep for Wap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Mirage Hotel had no comment when reached by PEOPLE on Tuesday.

The rapper most recently performed at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 26.

Wap was previously arrested in November 2017 after he was allegedly found racing another vehicle on a highway in New York City. In March 2018, he reportedly pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment in Brooklyn Criminal Court and agreed to take a state impaired driving program course, lose his license for 90 days and a pay $500 fine.