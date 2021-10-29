Fetty Wap Arrested on Federal Drug Trafficking Charges at N.Y.C. Hip-Hop Music Festival

The rapper faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted, according to the U.S. Department of Justice

Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested and charged in a major drug trafficking ring that officials say moved more than 100 kilograms of controlled substances across the country.

The "Trap Queen" rapper, 30, was arrested on Thursday, and is one of six people charged with "conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances," according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fetty, né William Junior Maxwell II, and the other men, including a New Jersey corrections officer, allegedly distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey from June 2019 to June 2020.

The men allegedly obtained the narcotics on the West Coast, then used the U.S. Postal Service and drivers with hidden compartments in their vehicles to transport them cross-country, where they were stored in Suffolk County, New York, according to the release.

RELATED VIDEO: Fetty Wap's Late Daughter Lauren, 4, Died from Heart Defect Complications: Report

"Maxwell was a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization," officials said of his role.

Search warrants yielded the recovery of approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition, according to the release.

"The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become," Michael Driscoll, FBI assistant director-in-charge, said in a statement.

Fetty Wap was arrested at Citi Field in Queens, New York, and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Long Island on Friday, the New York Daily News reported.

Fetty Wap Fetty Wap | Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum of life in prison, according to the release.

A rep for the rapper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Citi Field, a baseball stadium home to the New York Mets, was hosting the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival on Thursday, with a line-up including 50 Cent, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert and Gucci Mane. Fetty Wap, who is based in Paterson, New Jersey, was not in the line-up.

The rapper rose to fame in 2015 on the back of his debut single "Trap Queen," which became a sleeper hit and eventually cracked the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, peaking at No. 2. His other Top 10 singles include "679" and "My Way," both of which featured on his Billboard 200 chart-topping debut album.