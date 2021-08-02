Fetty Wap's 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren Maxwell Has Died, Shares Her Mother Turquoise Miami

"If you see this post scrolling by with her ... just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love," wrote her mom Turquoise Miami

Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has died, according to her mother.

Turquoise Miami shared the devastating news in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," the mourning mom wrote alongside an adorable video of Lauren playing around in a swimming pool.

"If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip💔," she added.

While the child's death was only just confirmed by her family this weekend, multiple reports from Rap-Up and Hot97 suggest Lauren actually died late June.

A representative for Fetty Wap did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following his performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami last weekend, the "Trap Queen" rapper even dedicated his set to his late daughter. "LoLo daddy did that s— for you last night baby girl," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Unfortunately, Lauren's death is not the only recent loss in Fetty Wap's life. His younger brother — whom he referred to as his twin — died last October.

"Stop asking me am I ok…No TF I'm not Ok," the rapper wrote at the time.

"I done lost so many n— that s— was almost starting to feel normal…but lil brother man it feel like 2017 all over again this same feeling," Fetty Wap continued. "I know ya slogan 'don't cry for me slide for me' I just don't know what ima tell my nephew when he ask me why I ain't make sure you was ok…"