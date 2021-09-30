Fergie Mourns Death of Her Father Pat in Heartfelt Tribute: 'Best Dad a Girl Could Ever Ask For'

"This hit harder and deeper than anything I've ever felt," Fergie wrote on Instagram, announcing that her father John Patrick Ferguson died this week at age 74.

Fergie is mourning the loss of her dad John Patrick Ferguson, who died Monday at age 74.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner, 46, penned a heartfelt tribute to her late father Thursday on Instagram, sharing some throwbacks of Pat throughout his life. "This hit harder and deeper than anything I've ever felt. You were the best dad a girl could ever ask for," Fergie started in the caption.

"Your spirit was a pillar of positivity. I miss your smiling face, and you waking up saying 'I feel great! I'm excited for the day!' I still hear you every morning," she continued. "You were a coach who fired me up to be ambitious and competitive, while still reminding me Zen-like, that success is in the journey. You were a teacher who taught me the freedom of life away from the hustle and bustle of a rigid schedule. You were the epitome of living in the present.

"You were one with the earth. I can't bite into a juicy nectarine or taste a mint leaf without thinking about the ones you grew in the back yard. Your Syrah grapes brought so much joy to everyone who has sipped your delicious wine," Fergie added.

She and her father founded the wine label Ferguson Crest together in 2006. Although Fergie doesn't post often to social media, Pat has made a number of appearances when she and son Axl Jack, 8, would visit him at their Santa Barbara vineyard.

"Your inner strength was as deep as the ocean you loved to fish on. You were known as Pat, Padre, Coach, Ferg, Mr. Ferguson, Papa, Grampa, Patrick, and Patricio... but most importantly, You were my Dad," she continued in the post. "I feel of you every time I watch an NFL game, have a beer at Mavericks, and hear a Rolling Stones song. I see you waving at me every time the wind hits the trees. I love You Dad."

Fergie concluded the tribute with lyrics from the 1971 rock classic "Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin.