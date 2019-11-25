Fergie and Josh Duhamel Finalize Their Divorce Over 2 Years After Announcing Separation

Fergie and Josh Duhamel are officially divorced.

The pair, who share 6-year-old son Axl, filed their judgment with the Los Angeles County Court, along with details of their settlement, which was filed last Friday, Nov. 22, according to The Blast and TMZ.

Reps for Fergie, 44, and Duhamel, 47, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Fergie first filed for divorce in late May, nearly two years after she and Duhamel announced their split after eight years of marriage in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE in September 2017.

Before their divorce was finalized, a California court warned Fergie and Duhamel that their divorce case ran the risk of being dismissed if they had not filed court documents before their court hearing on Oct. 16, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The now-exes began dating in 2004 before getting engaged in 2007 and tying the knot in early 2009.

RELATED: PDA Alert! Josh Duhamel and Miss World America Audra Mari Share Passionate Kiss at Airport

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Since their split, Duhamel has been romantically linked to actress Eiza Gonzalez and Audra Mari, a model and television host who was crowned Miss World America in 2016.

While the actor and the singer may no longer be together, the two have maintained a friendly relationship.

In August 2018, they came together to throw an extravagant superhero-themed pool party for their only child. For Axl’s birthday this year, Duhamel and Fergie appeared to have celebrated separately with the mom of one throwing her son a paradise-themed bash.

Meanwhile, Duhamel has expressed his desire to have more children. While on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard in December 2018, the dad of one said: “I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f— anything. That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”