Fergie Files for Divorce from Josh Duhamel Almost 2 Years After Announcing Their Split

Fergie has filed for divorce from Josh Duhamel almost two years after they announced their separation.

The singer, 44, filed for divorce on Friday in a Pasadena court, according to The Blast.

A rep for Fergie had no comment on the divorce while a rep for Duhamel, 46, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The two announced their split after eight years of marriage in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE in September 2017.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the duo said. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public.”

They added, “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Duhamel and Fergie share a 5-year-old son, Axl. They began dating in 2004 before getting engaged in 2007 and tying the knot in early 2009.

Following their separation, Fergie spoke about balancing her career and motherhood at a TCA panel in January 2018. The singer said while she wasn’t planning on having more children, she wasn’t closed off to the idea either.

“You never know. I never say never. It’s definitely a new year and the circumstances are — news!” Fergie said. “So, right now I’m not thinking about that because I’ve got so much on my plate and I’m just trying to be the best Mom for my little Punky Pie — that’s what I call him. He’s my little Punky Pie — I call him Punky because he loves pumpkin pie.”

“As any hard-working mom knows, it is a delicate balancing act that I have to be juggling all of the time with the different schedules, the family schedules, the work schedules,” she said. “I’m constantly having to have boundaries to make sure that all o those hours are in and it’s a balanced lifestyle because I’ve got so much on my plate that sometimes I’m just a tired mom.”

For his part, Duhamel expressed a desire to have more children while on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard in December 2018.

“I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years,” Duhamel said. “So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f— anything. That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”

Duhamel was previously linked to actress Eiza Gonzalez in early 2018 but the two called it quits in July of that year.

While the Transformers star and Fergie may no longer be together, the two have maintained a friendly relationship.

“Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work. But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby,” he said.