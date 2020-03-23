Bored at Home? Fender Is Offering Free Online Guitar and Ukulele Lessons

As more and more people around the world are being told to stay at home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, there’s never been a better time to pick up a new hobby — and thanks to Fender, you can learn how to play the guitar without spending a dime!

Over the weekend, the world-famous company announced a brand new deal that will undoubtedly strike a chord with music-lovers out there: the first 100,000 users who create an account for Fender Play, their online learning platform, will get three months of free online lessons.

While you will need to provide your own instrument, the lessons are available for acoustic and electric guitar, as well as bass and ukulele.

RELATED: Tired of TV? PEOPLE’s Favorite Music, Podcasts and Audiobooks to Enjoy Listening to While Social Distancing

Unlike more traditional classes, Fender Play lets users learn how to play guitar with lessons based around popular songs.



The short “bite-sized” video lessons are all led by professionals and can be streamed anytime — anywhere.

Image zoom Fender guitars

RELATED: Lionel Richie Thinks It’s Time to Bring Back ‘We Are the World’ for Coronavirus Victims

“With everything happening in the world, music has the power to connect us. We want to do our part to see you through – the way we know how,” read an announcement posted on the company’s website .

“We’re all going to be spending more time inside – so we might as well make some noise,” the announcement continued.

There are now at least 33,018 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, as testing becomes more readily available

428 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness. Worldwide, there are now 350,536 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 15,328 deaths

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.