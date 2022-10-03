Fat Joe on PnB Rock's 'Traumatizing' Death: 'That Incident Changed My Life'

Fat Joe is opening up about the recent death of rapper PnB Rock, and how it has altered his own way of looking at fame.

In an interview with Janine Rubenstein on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the "All the Way Up" star, 52, shared his perspective on the robbery and murder of the 30-year-old rapper.

"Every time a rapper is killed, it hurts me," said Fat Joe, who added he'd met PnB Rock "a bunch" of times. "But that one really changed my life because they murdered the guy in a public restaurant in front of his [family]. If they do that, they're willing to do anything. And it's just so sad, man."

PnB Rock — real name Rakim Hasheem Allen — died on Sept. 12 after being shot during a robbery at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles, where he was eating lunch with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang. Three people have since been arrested and charged in connection with the crime.

"That just touched me so much cuz I'm just like, imagine I was in that restaurant with my daughter just eating … it's just traumatizing for the whole community," Fat Joe said. "And it touched me in a different way and I've had friends murdered and everything. This last one, it was just like, it was just, all right, I get it. You don't care. You don't care. You'll do it anywhere. Yeah. You know, and it, it is just so sad, man. He didn't deserve to get murdered."

The rapper then told Rubenstein that he advises younger talent to always have security around.

"You need to hire professional security, I have them right now," he said. "They're behind that door, I got a big guy and the little guy, you wanna fight? ... And so I'm gonna protect myself at all times."

In happier news, the star has also been preparing in recent weeks for a special industry honor: hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards.

When he found out he was hosting the awards, airing Oct. 4 oN BET, Fat Joe said he was so excited he ran around his house, waking up his daughter and wife.

"I've been high ever since," he said. "And it's gonna be really, really, really, really amazing. I'm gonna give it 110 percent. We gonna have a great time. We gonna represent the culture, and I'm so excited ... It's gonna be crazy."