Fat Joe Explains Why He Defended Ashanti Against Irv Gotti's Dating Claims: 'She's My Sister'

Fat Joe will appear on an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 9, 2022 09:00 AM

Fat Joe is standing by his decision to defend Ashanti from disparaging comments made by Irv Gotti.

The "Lean Back" rapper, 52, described Ashanti, a longtime friend and collaborator, as his "sister" in a clip from an upcoming appearance on Red Table Talk, which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering.

"I'm the brother that looks out for the sisters, but somebody had asked me, 'Yo, why'd you jump out and defend Ashanti like that?'" Joe said.

He went on to explain that the friend asked if he and Ashanti—who teamed up on the 2002 hit "What's Luv?"—were romantically involved, as if that would explain Joe's defense. The question, however, left the star "flabbergasted."

"This was like, blasphemy or some s—, right?" he said. "'Cause she's been my sister for 20-something years. And Irv [is] my brother… I love him… I'm not trying to disrespect Irv. I'm talking about the situation."

Fat Joe joins the table for a raw, revealing and hilarious conversation in the new episode of “Red Table Talk” streaming Wednesday, November 9 at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch
Fat Joe on Red Table Talk. Jordan Fisher

Fat Joe continued: "When somebody I considered one of my brothers was like, 'Yo, you f—n' her?' Are you crazy? That's my sister. And then I noticed that when I started telling him that that's my sister, his whole face calmed down and said, 'Wow, she really is your sister.'"

The rapper's comments come months after Gotti, 52, alleged on the Drink Champs podcast in August that he and Ashanti, 42, were romantically involved, and that their relationship "helped her" in her career.

He claimed that he wrote her song "Happy" after a night they spent together, and that he was later disappointed to find out while at a basketball game that she was dating Nelly.

Though Ashanti later shared her own version of events, and said Gotti "flat-out lied about a lot of things," Fat Joe defended the star in an Instagram Live shortly after Gotti made his comments.

Fat Joe explains why he defended Ashanti against Irv Gotti’s dating claims: ‘She’s My Sister’
Fat Joe, Ashanti. Theo Wargo/Getty, Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

"Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old. And I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him, his heart and soul, but when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it felt like he's not over the young lady," Joe said of the music executive and producer.

Joe continued, noting that during all the time he spent with Gotti and Ashanti he'd "never seen them together like that," and felt his comments were disrespectful.

"You gotta say your truth… But to go to Drink Champs, and [to] keep calling her a bitch, keep disrespecting…" he said.

In October, Ashanti gave her version of events on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, saying she found it "very weird" that Gotti would "just keep lying."

"The one thing is that it wasn't surprising to me, to an extent. I've accepted a long time ago that that's the person that he is," she said. "But now the world is seeing."

She continued: "I feel like Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things… I don't play in the mud, so I let that sit down there and I'm over here. It's weird, it's very weird when you know you're lying and you just keep lying. And that's where it becomes a little scary and a little mental."

The "Foolish" singer said it was true that she was dating Nelly, and that Gotti was "salty" over it, and as a result would not let her come to the studio to record.

"Irv was telling everyone not to record with me. Why do I want to stay in that situation?" she said. "When someone is consistently saying to you 'You ain't s—,' 'F— you,' 'You not even f—ing loyal,' 'I made you, 'I made the world want to f— you.' He would say, 'N—s wanna f— you because I made you look like that. I made you f—able.'"

Related Articles
Fat Joe; Lil Wayne
Fat Joe Recalls Getting Helpful Advice from Lil Wayne Before Going to Jail: 'Be Humble'
Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Drake Seems to Accuse Her of Lying About Tory Lanez Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Drake Seems to Accuse Her of Lying About Tory Lanez Shooting
Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the 2022 ONE MusicFest
Late Rapper Takeoff Feared Manifesting Early Death in His Lyrics: 'Certain Things You Just Don't Say'
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' 's Usman Calls Kim 'Disrespectful' for Threatening to End Relationship over Wife Status
Howard Stern attends the "America's Got Talent" pre-show red carpet arrivals at Radio City Music Hall on August 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic); Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Howard Stern Says Kanye West Is 'Like Hitler,' His Mental State Is No Excuse for Antisemitic Comments
Fat Joe and-PnB
Fat Joe on PnB Rock's 'Traumatizing' Death: 'That Incident Changed My Life'
Jack Antonoff; Lizzo; John Legend
John Legend, Lizzo and More Call Out Kanye West for Antisemitic and Bullying Posts: 'Unacceptable'
Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are Back in the Studio Together: 'Just a Few Bros Hangin Out'
Eminem Says Dr. Dre's Aneurysm Inspired Him and Snoop Dogg to End 'Stupid' Feud: 'We Talked It Out'
COOLIO YANKOVIC Rap artist Coolio and pop music satirist "Weird Al" Yankovic, with a Coolio hairdo, appear at the podium presenting the favorite alternative artist award to the group Pearl Jam, at the 23rd annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles
Al Yankovic Posts Tribute to Coolio as Late Rapper's Views on 'Amish Paradise' Re-Emerge
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Feud
Eminem
Eminem Says Rappers Like J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean Inspire Him to 'Get Back on My S—'
Eminem
Eminem Details His Recovery from Near-Fatal Overdose, Says He Took '75-80' Valium a Night During Detox
Yungblud, Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sharon Osbourne
Yungblud Explains How Kelly Osbourne Got Sharon and Ozzy to Appear in His Video for 'The Funeral'
Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs; Aries Spears attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards
Lizzo Seems to Respond to Comedian Aries Spears on VMAs Stage After His Fat-Shaming Comments
Kid Cudi; Kanye West
Kid Cudi Blasts Kanye West for Posting He's 'Fearful of Bottle Throwers' on Social Media
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage at Rolling Loud Miami After Festival-Goers Throw Bottles