Fat Joe Celebrates Son Joey Cartagena's Birthday with Rare Instagram Photo: 'My Heart & Soul'

Fat Joe celebrated his son's birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post on Wednesday.

"How do you tell someone who's given you so much joy in life thank you???. How do you tell your best friend and most loyal one thank you??. I am so proud of Joey he's my heart & soul," the "All The Way Up" rapper shared.

"I love you Joey, we all love you Joey, thank you for being my Biggest blessing in life! 🙏🏽💙Happy Birthday Joey, God bless you"

The performer, 51, opened up about Joey's birth when he was a teenager and becoming a young father.

"Life is full of surprises. I was just a kid at 19 years old when i had Joey. It was one of the scariest days of my life."

"Doctors said he wouldn't be normal and kids like this are hard to deal with. Not once did me and my family think of giving up on Joey," the American rapper explained of his son who has special needs.

"He's my jr. it's a lot of work it's a constant sacrifice that parents make to keep their children happy and most of all safe," he continued.

In the tribute post, the New York City native discussed the importance of protecting Joey and keeping him out of the limelight "cause they're bad elements out there I never wanted him exposed to."

However, Joey's birthday was an exception to his self-imposed privacy rule as the father of three shared about all this son has achieved.