Faouzia Hits a 'Turning Point' in Her Music and Taps Into Her Roots with 'RIP, Love'

Oh no! Think Faouzia did it again... she's back with a banger.

The Moroccan-Canadian musician has tapped into her roots and released an Arabic-inspired female pop anthem on Thursday titled "RIP, Love" about another "man down."

In the single, Faouzia, 21, virtually holds a funeral for yet another man who fell for her, but she doesn't love back. With Faouzia's powerful vocals and Arabic-inspired background beats — this is sure to be the summer anthem we didn't know we needed.

"Man down, man down/Oh another one down for me/Said you'd die for love/But I never loved you, sorry," she sings. "So long, you're gone/It hurts to see/Said you'd die for us/So now R.I.P. love."

For inspiration, Faouzia dug deep and reflected on her first memories with music — the tunes her parents exposed her to as a young girl.

"My earliest experiences with music date back to family road trips when I was a kid. My mom and dad would play these incredible Moroccan songs full of big percussive elements and Arabic trills," she said in a press release. "I was introduced to pop music soon after and instantly fell in love. I feel like the production, melodies, and powerful narrative in 'RIP' encompass so many parts of my musical heritage – it feels like me."

The pop star and fashion enthusiast collaborated with Jakke Erixsen and Tor Eimon on the single and said it "felt like a turning point" in her creativity.

"Working with Fran and Jakke on this song was more than a dream come true, I left the studio being so in love with the song and couldn't wait to share it with the world," she said.

Indeed, ahead of its release, fans had already caught a glimpse when Faouzia — who previously collaborated with John Legend on "Minefields" — teased it on TikTok and went viral.

After weeks of waiting, Faouzia shared a video of herself on social media dancing along to the tune when it finally dropped.

"RIP, LOVE is OUT NOW !!!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "i'm so extremely excited for this to finally be yours AND to announce that it will be part of my first body of work titled CITIZENS that will be the prequel to my debut album. it arrives this spring and you can presave it now :') 🤍"

The release of her new single also marked the announcement of her highly anticipated new project titled Citizens, set for release this Spring.