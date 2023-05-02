John Lennon and Paul McCartney Solo Songs Reimagined as Beatles Tracks by Fan Using AI

Using artificial intelligence, two songs by the former Beatles stars have been reimagined

Published on May 2, 2023 12:12 PM
Paul McCartney and John Lennon hold their guitars while on the set of The Ed Sullivan Show at the CBS television studios in Manhattan, where the Fab Four are performing their nationwide television debut.
Paul McCartney and John Lennon. Photo: Bettmann Archive/Getty

Artificial intelligence is breathing new life into the Beatles.

In a series of videos posted on YouTube, a fan has reimagined two of the band member's solo hits as if they were collaborations with the band.

Paul McCartney's "New" — the lead single and title track of his 2013 album — and John Lennon's "Grow Old with Me," which was released on his posthumous album Milk and Honey in 1983, are the two songs the user Dae Lims has recreated on YouTube.

In Dae Lims' reimagined version of McCartney's "New," a second voice joins the chorus as an AI version of Lennon sang along with his former bandmate.

A fan commented on the video, "That was astonishing! I was totally on board with Paul's younger voice but then John's voice comes in and it was goosebumps."

"This is unbelievable, just like a new Beatles song," another fan wrote. "Thank you so much for making this."

One user said they were "speechless," as they noted, "I never thought I would live to see anything that even comes anywhere near the music The Beatles made."

Another commented, "John's voice brought tears to my eyes."

The Beatles posing together. From left to right: musicians George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, circa 1965.
The Beatles in 1965. Bettmann Archive/Getty

The second video uploaded by Dae Lims has Lennon's "Grow Old with Me" take on a new form as the AI creation deepens and expands the posthumous ballad, one of the final songs Lennon ever wrote.

Fans similarly shared their praises in the comments, with one user writing, "This is a masterpiece – truly stunning!"

Just as Lennon surprised listeners on the AI-recreation of "New," McCartney joins in for "Grow Old with Me," once again reimagining a solo release as if it had been a collaboration from the band.

"Thank you so much for bringing John and Paul 'together' again," one fan commented.

26th October 1965: British pop group The Beatles, from left to right; Ringo Starr, John Lennon (1940 - 1980), Paul McCartney and George Harrison (1943 - 2001), outside Buckingham Palace, London, after receiving their MBE's (Member of the Order of the British Empire) from the Queen. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
The Beatles receive their MBE's at Buckingham Palace. Fox Photos/Getty

The two AI creations are not the first time the advanced technology has been used to revisit some of the hits from the biggest band in the world.

In 2022, Giles Martin, son of the Beatles' producer George Martin, used AI and machine learning to completely recreate the band's seventh album, Revolver.

Martin credited the audio team led by Peter Jackson who developed the technology while parsing through footage for Disney+'s 2021 The Beatles: Get Back documentary.

"The dialogue editor was doing a really good job of removing the guitars from the dialogue," Martin told BBC of the audio team working on the documentary. "And I said to him: 'Let's have a look at Revolver. Can you separate the guitar, bass and drums?' "

Martin continued, "He did a rough pass and it was so much better than anything I've ever heard. I said: 'OK, we need to work on this,' and it got to a stage where it became extraordinarily good."

Though he didn't totally understand how the team was separating the instruments and the audio, he affirmed that it was a process involving both artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"It has to learn what the sound of John Lennon's guitar is, for instance, and the more information you can give it, the better it becomes," Martin said.

Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney arrive for the World premiere of "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" at Odeon Leicester Square on September 15, 2016 in London, England.
Fred Duval/FilmMagic

The 2021 Disney+ documentary, released as a three-part film, was a more accurate portrayal of the band's dynamic, Ringo Starr told PEOPLE at the time.

"I think you see the joy," he said. "We found 56 hours of unused footage mainly filled with laughter."

"It took one of the dull moments of the month, because we were there a month and it was all based on that downer," he added. "I thought it was not really showing what it was like."

